Coronavirus pandemic | Mahindra Group suspends all travel, forms action team to deal with emergency

Mumbai-based Mahindra Group has devised several measures against the spread of Covid-19. The measures include the formation of a rapid action force to tackle emergency and suspending all official travel within the group.

“Restrictions have been imposed on domestic and all international travel. We have postponed all our internal events which required large gatherings and advised everyone to adequately leverage technologies like telepresence and video-conferencing,” said the group in a statement.

The manufacturing plants of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) that makes tractors, SUVs, trucks, buses and electric vehicles are running as scheduled, but visitors to these factories have been banned from entering the premises. M&M has a workforce of more than 40,000 while the group employs about 2.4 lakh in over 100 countries.

“Rapid Action Force (RAF) constituted at each plant with clearly defined roles. All RAF Members are educated and informed about the standard operating procedures, both for preventive and in case of an emergency situation,” added the group.

M&M has also created quarantine rooms in case of an emergency. Ir also provided the ambulance facility exclusively for the COVID-19 situation.

Tata Motors, the owner of Jaguar Land Rover has adopted about dozen-odd measures aimed at containing the spread of the deadly virus.

Classroom training, meetings with more than 20 participants, internal and external events have been suspended. The distance between seats in canteens and visitors to Tata Motors sites have been restricted, and the few who come in are being screened, the Mumbai-based company said.

Day-to-day functions at almost all the carmakers such as manufacturing, supply chain, quality, product development, research, warehousing, sales, service, supplier quality among others have remained operational unlike in Europe where automakers have shut down factories to avoid the spread of the virus.

India’s auto sector is one of the largest employers with an estimated workforce of more than one million including that from multi-tier parts suppliers and dealers. So far, India’s automotive industry has not reported any significant production-related disruption due to the outbreak.

However, the unavailability of parts of Bharat Stage VI (BS 6) from China certainly impacted related productions in India.