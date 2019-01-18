Best of both the worlds: A look at some of the best hybrid engines in India

With modern automobile technology focusing on alternative energy sources, hybrid engines have been taking the stage for a lot of automobile manufacturers. A combination of the conventional internal combustion engine and an electric motor not only allows for more efficient use of fuel but also helps deliver more power to the wheels. That said, here is a look at some of the best hybrid engines available in India.

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Kicking off this list is the latest iteration of Toyota’s flagship Camry. This luxury sedan is powered by its standard 2.5-litre inline-four engine, but it is mated to a 116 BHP electric motor. This bumps up its total power output to 205 BHP with 221 Nm of peak torque.

Honda Accord

Following suit is another Japanese model, this time from Honda. The Accord, which is one of Honda’s most powerful sedans, has a 2-litre inline-four engine. This, when mated to a 1.3 kWh battery, pushes out 212 BHP with 315 Nm of torque. Its CVT gearbox also ensures a smooth and effortless drive.

Toyota Prius

Another Toyota on this list, the Prius is often regarded as a pioneer in hybrid car technology. Originally launched in 1997, when it seemed more sci-fi than real, the Toyota Prius has a 1.8-litre inline-four motor, mated to a powerful battery. Together, they make 97 BHP of peak power, and 142 Nm of peak torque.

Volvo XC90

A rather luxurious option among SUVs, the Volvo XC90 is a 2-litre, twin-turbocharged hybrid, with a combined power output of 225 BHP and 470 Nm of torque. It is mated to an 8-speed CVT transmission and runs on a four-wheel-drive layout.

BMW i8

While other cars on this list go to their conventional engines for power, the i8 has a deceptively small, three-cylind engine. This 1.5-litre twin-turbo motor is not to be taken lightly though as a 7.1 kWh battery pack propels this beamer with 357 BHP and 570 Nm of peak torque.