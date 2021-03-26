Bajaj Auto, Pierer Mobility to launch electric vehicle in 2022

live bse live

Pierer Mobility AG and Bajaj Auto are strengthening their strategic cooperation in the development of electric two-wheelers with the first of these products set to hit the market in 2022.

Moneycontrol had first reported of development work of the electric scooters, electric mopeds and electric bicycles by Bajaj Auto and KTM. The two companies are also working on the development of high-end electric motorcycles.

The two entities have been in partnership for the last 15 years building KTM and more recently Husqvarna motorcycles for sale in India and export markets. Both recently joined hands to build battery electric two-wheelers which will be produced from Pune, Maharashtra.

Austria-based Pierer Mobility is the largest manufacturer of street bikes in Europe while Pune-based Bajaj Auto is India’s second-largest two-wheeler maker. In December 2020, Bajaj Auto announced an investment of Rs 650 crore towards setting up a new manufacturing plant in Pune which would also house electric vehicles.

“This renewed strategy will centre on the development of common electric platforms to deliver the advantage of scale, regarding all critical components, allowing both companies to quickly and effectively adapt to evolving customer needs globally,” Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

In 2022, the first fully battery-electric two-wheeler will most likely be a scooter. The two companies are developing a common 48-volt electric two-wheeler platform in the power range of 3 to 10 kW. The development of a fully electric scooter and a motorcycle is in the process.

“Part of this remit involves an open approach to all battery opportunities, aiding the parallel advantage of both fixed and swappable solutions. The initial output from this manufacturing impetus will see the first of these shared platform vehicles beginning of 2022,” Bajaj Auto added.

In early 2020, Bajaj Auto made its entry into this space with the launch of the electric Chetak. The Chetak was also destined to hit the European markets but a shortage of parts supplies impacted those plans.

The two companies have been in an alliance since 2007 and have continuously expanded the boundaries of their partnership. From joint development and production of performance motorcycles for KTM, the alliance now makes products under other brands as well.

The entire production of entry-level Husqvarna motorcycles has been moved to Pune by KTM.