PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Aptera Showcases New Electric Car That May Never Need To Be Charged

The new electric vehicle will sport a 100 kWh battery pack, but its USP is the solar roof array. Aptera says the solar-powered car charges up to 45 miles per day and doen’t necessarily use the energy stored in the battery

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 06:51 PM IST
Àptera Paradigm

Àptera Paradigm

After shutting down in 2011 due to lack of funding, Aptera has now come back with a new electric car, one they say will probably never need charging.

Back in 2011, the company had tried to secure a $150 million loan for a three-wheeled electric car, the Aptera 2e. This was even certified by the US Department of Energy, but it didn't take off. The company has now unveiled solar-powered cars the Paradigm and the Paradigm+.

According to the company, the new electric vehicle will sport a 100 kWh battery pack, but its USP is the solar roof array. The company says the car charges up to 45 miles per day. What is also unique is the fact that you don’t necessarily use the energy stored in the battery.

“With Aptera’s Never Charge technology, you are driven by the power of the sun. Our built-in solar array keeps your battery pack topped off and anywhere you want to go, you just go,” Chris Anthony, co-founder of Aptera, said.

What this essentially means is that solar power is first used to power the vehicle with the reliance on batteries coming second. “Never Charge is built into every Aptera and is designed to harvest enough sunlight to travel over 11,000 miles per year in most regions,” Anthony said.

Close

Related stories

In terms of design, the Paradigm is a lightweight three-wheeled vehicle with a drag co-efficient of just 0.3. It does look like an aeroplane that had its wings chopped off, but that’s the price you pay when you need close to zero drag because, obviously, solar energy. It also seats two people, or like the company puts it, two people plus pet.

Aptera hasn’t given us horsepower or torque figures, but the 0-60 mph time has been discussed. The front-wheel-drive model ends the sprint in 5.5 seconds while the three-wheel-drive model does the same in 3.5 seconds.

Pre-orders for both the Paradigm and the Paradigm+ have begun at a refundable deposit of $100. With the delivery expected sometime in 2021, the price range is expected to be between $25,000 and $45,000.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Aptera #Aptera Paradigm #Auto #Business #Electric Vehicle #EV #India #Technology
first published: Dec 7, 2020 06:51 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.