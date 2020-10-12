Superbike Aprilia RS 660 launched internationally; bookings commence

The Aprilia RS 660 has finally been launched internationally. The new motorcycle gets design cues from its bigger siblings and an engine that is aided by a plethora of electronics.

The RS 660 is Aprilia’s newest middleweight motorcycle and in terms of design gets sharp cuts along some curvy surfaces. The overall design language may be from its bigger RSV4 sibling, but it still manages to make its own mark.

The twin headlamp unit, for one, gets its turn-indicators integrated into the DRLs. The front-end curves into the exposed trellis frame and then the rest of the bike, with sharp creases covering the tank all the way through to the tail section.

Powering the new Aprilia RS 660 is a 659cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 100 PS at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm at 8,500 rpm. Suspension comes from adjustable 41 mm Kayaba upside down forks up front and an adjustable rear mono-shock. 320mm dual discs on the front rim and a 220 mm rear disc handle braking.

As for electronics, the RS 660 gets the Aprilia Performance Ride Control. This includes the six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) that governs cornering ABS, adjustable traction control, wheelie control and engine brake control. It gets a full-colour TFT dash, a bi-directional quick shifter and cruise control as well as five ride modes – Individual, Commute, Dynamic, Challenge and Time Attack.

Bookings for the Aprilia RS 660 begin in international markets today, at a price of 10,149 pounds. As for an India launch, we will have to wait and see.