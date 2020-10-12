172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|aprilia-rs-660-launched-internationally-bookings-commence-5954461.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 07:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Superbike Aprilia RS 660 launched internationally; bookings commence

The RS 660 is Aprilia’s newest middleweight motorcycle and in terms of design gets sharp cuts along some curvy surfaces. The overall design language may be from its bigger RSV4 sibling, but it still manages to make its own mark.

Moneycontrol News

The Aprilia RS 660 has finally been launched internationally. The new motorcycle gets design cues from its bigger siblings and an engine that is aided by a plethora of electronics.

The RS 660 is Aprilia’s newest middleweight motorcycle and in terms of design gets sharp cuts along some curvy surfaces. The overall design language may be from its bigger RSV4 sibling, but it still manages to make its own mark.

The twin headlamp unit, for one, gets its turn-indicators integrated into the DRLs. The front-end curves into the exposed trellis frame and then the rest of the bike, with sharp creases covering the tank all the way through to the tail section.

Close

Powering the new Aprilia RS 660 is a 659cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 100 PS at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm at 8,500 rpm. Suspension comes from adjustable 41 mm Kayaba upside down forks up front and an adjustable rear mono-shock. 320mm dual discs on the front rim and a 220 mm rear disc handle braking.

related news

As for electronics, the RS 660 gets the Aprilia Performance Ride Control. This includes the six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) that governs cornering ABS, adjustable traction control, wheelie control and engine brake control. It gets a full-colour TFT dash, a bi-directional quick shifter and cruise control as well as five ride modes – Individual, Commute, Dynamic, Challenge and Time Attack.

Bookings for the Aprilia RS 660 begin in international markets today, at a price of 10,149 pounds. As for an India launch, we will have to wait and see.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #Aprilia #Auto #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.