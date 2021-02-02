5 things you need to know about the Citroen C5 Aircross

The long-awaited details on the Citroên C5 Aircross are finally out, and it looks like those who’re in the market for a swanky new SUV have a compelling choice on their hands. Here’s everything you need to know about the incoming French SUV.

It’s the first car to be launched by Citroen in India and it will be locally assembled

With word about the PSA group’s return to India public knowledge, it’s Citroen that’s taking the first step with the C5 Aircross. As a brand Citroen prides itself on the ‘comfort-first’ orientation of its products; an attribute it has maintained since the days of the Citroen DS. The C5 is going to be assembled locally, at the brand’s plant in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. This is a result of the PSA Groupe signing two joint ventures with companies belonging to the CK Birla Group for vehicle assembly, distribution and powertrain manufacturing in the country. As part of this joint venture, the brand also has a manufacturing facility based out of Hosur, Tamil Nadu which has already begun manufacturing gearboxes which are to be exported, with engine building targeted at local usage, scheduled to start soon.

It will come with a diesel engine

Bucking the trend that’s been recently established by manufacturers bringing-in only petrol-powered cars, Citroên has realised the gap in the market, and is offering a diesel engine only. The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder oil burner is good for 174 bhp and develops peak torque of 400Nm. Solid enough numbers to begin with. While the C5 is available in two trims, the motor, along with an 8-speed automatic come as standard.

It’s rather plush

Apart from its distinct appearance, the C5 packs a rather handsome interior featuring a slick gear knob, an 8-inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 6-speaker stereo system. In addition to that, the car also comes with an on-board air-quality system. It also gets 6 airbags, park-assist, electronic parking brake, parking sensors and a front and rear parking camera.

With its price estimated to be around the Rs30 lakh mark, the Citroen C5 is on the expensive side and its cost-to-size analysis may not bear results that would suit most sensibilities. It’s a five seater, larger than the VW Tiguan (It also offers 72 litres of boot space). What it has over its competition, is its exceptional ride quality, something the Citroen specialises in. The suspension is softly sprung – equipped with a “Progressive Hydraulic Cushion” – and the car has been lauded for its cloud-like ride quality – an attribute that will find many takers in India.

It’s got a novelty factor like no other SUV

What’s likely to work in the C5’s favour is the fact that it’s a focussed, well-designed product that doesn’t try to do everything, and so excels at being a very plush and comfortable urban vehicle. It’s got a relatively big motor that should lend itself to long-distance driving, which coupled with the soft seats (something missing in German vehicles), would make this quirky looking car, the one to have in your garage.