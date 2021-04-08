Citroen C5 Aircross vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson: Specs comparo

The Citroen C5 is priced significantly higher than the rest of its competition.

Citroen has finally entered the Indian market at a fairly high price, too, especially for the segment that it will be competing in. But how does it really fair. For this, we are going to be comparing the Citroen C5 Aircross against the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson. These are at least the pricier SUVs in this category.

Dimensions

Here the C5 is the longest, tallest and widest of the lot, measuring in at 4,500mm in length, 1,969 mm in width and 1,710mm in height. The Jeep Compass on the other hand, is the smallest of the SUVs measuring at 4,405 mm, 1,818mm and 1,640mm in length, width and height respectively. This also means that the C5 gets the largest boot space of 580 litres as compared to the Compass’ 438 litres and the Tucson’s 513 litres.

Powertrain

Now the C5 is available in only one diesel variant and so we can only compare it with the diesel engines from other two SUVs. All three cars get a 2-litre turbo-charged four-cylinder engine, however, at 185 PS and 400 Nm, the Tucson scores the highest, although marginally. The C5’s heart produces the same amount of torque, 400 Nm, but power is down at 177 PS. The Jeep Compass again, scores the lowest points here with an output of 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque.

The story changes slightly when it comes to transmission. The Tucson and the C5 both get 8-speed automatic gearboxes whereas the Compass is available with an option between a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic. The C5 also gets only a front-wheel-drive system whereas the Hyundai and the Jeep get both front-wheel-drive as well as all-wheel-drive options.

Price

And finally, the pricing. The Citroen C5 is priced significantly higher than the rest of its competition. At Rs 29.90 lakh, even the entry level Feel variant is priced higher than Hyundai and Tucson’s top trims which are priced at Rs 28.29 lakh and 27.33 lakh respectively. The Jeep Compass has the cheapest entry-level price here at Rs 16.99 lakh.

The Citroen, however, does get a few additions to justify a slightly higher price. Features like auto wipers and headlamps, 18-inch alloys, 12.3-inch digital dash, 8-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control and hands-free parking all come standard. What’s even better is the Citroen’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushion-equipped suspension system. This system judges the road ahead and smoothes out bumps and dips for a more comfortable ride.