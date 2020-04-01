2020 Honda City gets 5-star rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

The 2020 Honda City has managed to score a full 5-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test. This comes as no surprise because the City got a 5-star rating in the 2012 crash test and a 5-star rating for AOP and 4-stars for COP in 2014.

The crash test assigns scores on three categories. With an overall score of 86.54, the 2020 Honda City received a 5-star rating. For each category, the City received 44.83 points for adult occupant protection (AOP) category, 22.82 points for the child occupant protection (COP) and 18.89 points for safety assist technologies (SATs).

The 2020 Honda City has already been launched internationally. It will retain most of the styling features, including a new all-LED headlamp design, tail lamps and a reworked bumper.

Mechanically, the Honda City will get a 1.5-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel unit as engine options. We also expect the mild-hybrid variant available internationally to make it to Indian shores.

The City is also expected to receive some class leading features like a tyre pressure monitoring system and Amazon Alexa. Other features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity, four airbags and headrests for both front and rear passengers.

Safety features include ABS with EBD, traction control, vehicle stability control (VSC), parking sensors and three-point seatbelts.

The current-gen City starts at Rs 9.91 lakh (ex-showroom), but expect a premium over these prices.

In terms of competition, the Honda City rivals the likes of the newly launched Hyundai Verna, the Toyota Corolla, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Toyota Yaris.