App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Honda City gets 5-star rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

The current-gen City starts at Rs 9.91 lakh (ex-showroom), but expect a premium over these prices

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 2020 Honda City has managed to score a full 5-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test. This comes as no surprise because the City got a 5-star rating in the 2012 crash test and a 5-star rating for AOP and 4-stars for COP in 2014.

The crash test assigns scores on three categories. With an overall score of 86.54, the 2020 Honda City received a 5-star rating. For each category, the City received 44.83 points for adult occupant protection (AOP) category, 22.82 points for the child occupant protection (COP) and 18.89 points for safety assist technologies (SATs).

The 2020 Honda City has already been launched internationally. It will retain most of the styling features, including a new all-LED headlamp design, tail lamps and a reworked bumper.

Close

Mechanically, the Honda City will get a 1.5-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel unit as engine options. We also expect the mild-hybrid variant available internationally to make it to Indian shores.

related news

The City is also expected to receive some class leading features like a tyre pressure monitoring system and Amazon Alexa. Other features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity, four airbags and headrests for both front and rear passengers.

Safety features include ABS with EBD, traction control, vehicle stability control (VSC), parking sensors and three-point seatbelts.

The current-gen City starts at Rs 9.91 lakh (ex-showroom), but expect a premium over these prices.

In terms of competition, the Honda City rivals the likes of the newly launched Hyundai Verna, the Toyota Corolla, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Toyota Yaris.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Honda City #Technology

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.