Asus ROG Strix Scar and Strix G gaming laptops launched in India: All you need to know

It is less than a week since Asus added two new Zephyrus laptops to its ROG series. Now, the company has added new Strix models, expanding its ROG lineup. The new ROG Strix G and Strix Scar arrive with 10th Gen Intel H series processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX Super GPUs.

Asus ROG Strix G15 / Asus ROG Strix G17

The Strix G series features new entry-level 15-inch and 17-inch laptops. The ROG Strix G15 and G17 can be configured with an Intel Core i5-10300H or the Core i7-10750H processor. The G15 sports a 15.6-inch vIPS panel with a Full HD (1080p) resolution and up to 240Hz refresh rate, while the G17 boats a 17.3-inch Full HD (1080p) vIPS panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

The G15 and G17 can be configured with up an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and PCIe Gen3 1TB. The Strix G15 and G17 with the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti and RTX 2060 graphics packs a 66Whr battery, while the GTX 1650 Ti models rock a 48WHr battery.

The Asus ROG Strix G15 (G512) is priced from Rs 79,990 in India, while the Strix G17 (G712) starts from Rs 1,04,990. The 15-inch Strix model is available on Flipkart, while the 17-inch variant will go on sale on Amazon from the 3rd week of August.

ROG Strix Scar 15 / ROG Strix Scar 17

The ROG Strix Scar 15 and Scar 17 can be configured with an Intel Core i7-10875H or Intel Core i9-10980HK processor. For graphics, the Scar 15 comes with Nvidia RTX GPUs, up to an RTX 2070 Super, while the Scar 17 can be configured with an RTX 2080 Super. Both models can be retrofitted with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen3 SSD.

The ROG Strix Scar 15 boasts a 15.6-inch vIPS Full HD panel, while the Scar 17 opts for a 17.3-inch vIPS Full HD display. The Scar 15 features a 240Hz and 300Hz refresh rate options, while the Scar 17 only arrives with the 300Hz refresh rate option. All screen options have a response time of 3ms.

The price of Strix Scar 15 (G532) starts from Rs 1,44,990 and will be available from offline channels from the third week of September. Asus has not disclosed the price of Strix Scar 17 (G732), but it will be available from September.