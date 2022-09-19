Asus ROG Phone 6D, 6D Ultimate launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC alongside ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition

The Asus ROG Phone 6D and ROG Phone 6D Ultimate have officially been unveiled globally. The ROG Phone 6D series features MediaTek’s flagship chipset under the hood. However, apart from the new MediaTek chip, the rest of the hardware on the ROG Phone 6D series appears to be the same as the ROG Phone 6 line-up.

Asus ROG Phone 6D, ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Price

The Asus ROG Phone 6D features a starting price of £799 (Roughly Rs 72,500) in the UK. Additionally, the ROG Phone 6D boasts a starting price of £1,199 (Roughly Rs 1,08,800) in the country. The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate also comes bundled with the AeroActive 6 Cooler. The Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition price is set at £1,199 (Roughly Rs 1,08,800) for the 12GB/256GB model.

The Asus ROG Phone 6D is available in a Space Gray colour option. Asus also launched the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition, although pricing and availability of the device is yet to be revealed. The Asus ROG Phone 6 series is yet to get an official sale date in India, and we doubt that the new ROG Phone 6D line-up will makes its way to the country.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Phone 6D Ultimate sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The 6D Ultimate Edition also gets a ROG Vision colour PMOLED display on the back.

For optics, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate gets a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP macro unit. On the front, there’s a 12 MP selfie camera. Asus’ new gaming smartphone also packs a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 65W wired fast charging. The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate also runs Android 12.

The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate also comes with a new AeroActive Portal on the back, which gives a direct path to the internal cooling components with a motorised hinge. It enables better cooling when the Aero Active Cooler or other accessories have been attached to the back by providing better heat dissipation for the components.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 6D is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Other specifications of the ROG Phone 6D are the same as the ‘Ultimate’ version. However, the phone loses out on the AeroActive Portal and the display on the back is reduced to an RGB LED-illuminated ROG logo.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition

Finally, the ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition is a special variant of the vanilla ROG Phone 6D. The Asus ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition comes with a hard-shell Batman carrying case, a Batman themed Aero Case, a Batman SIM Ejector tool, and an LED Bat Signal Light. The handset also comes with Batman themes, wallpapers, charging animations, and new Always-On Display options. The rest of the specifications of the Batman Edition are the same as the ROG Phone 6D.