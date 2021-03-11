Asus ROG Phone 5 vs ROG Phone 3: What are the differences?

Asus recently dropped the ROG Phone 5 in India and despite several improvements across the board, the ROG Phone 5 debuted at the same price as its predecessor. However, the ROG Phone 3 and ROG Phone 5 are almost indistinguishable from one another on paper. So, let’s dive into the spec sheet of both ROG Phones to see just how much has changed from the last generation.

Model ROG Phone 5 ROG Phone 3 Chipset 5nm Snapdragon 888 7nm+ Snapdragon 865+ Display 6.78 inches, FHD+ AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+ 6.59 inches, FHD+ AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+ RAM 8GB/12GB/16GB/18GB LPDDR5 8GB/12GB/16GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 64 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 + 5 MP, f/2.0 64 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 + 5 MP, f/2.0 Front Camera 24 MP, f/2.4 24 MP, f/2.4 Software Android 11, ROG UI Android 10, ROG UI Battery 6,000 mAh, 65W Fast Charging, 10W Reverse Charging 6,000 mAh, 30W Fast Charging, 10W Reverse Charging Starting Price Rs 49,999 Rs 46,999

Design and Build

The finish of the ROG Phone 5’s back panel has changed a bit from the previous generation, but the overall aesthetic of the phone remains more or less the same. On the front, screen protection on the ROG Phone 5 has been updated to Gorilla Glass Victus. Even the RGB lighting on the back has changed, with the standard ROG Phone 5 receiving a dot display, while the ‘Pro’ and ‘Ultimate’ models opt for a ROG Vision display that offers more customisations than just changing colours and effects.

The headphone jack has also made a return on the ROG Phone 5, while the stereo speaker system offers some of the best audio you’ll hear on a smartphone. Apart from having more responsive air triggers, the ROG Phone 5 Pro and Ultimate touch zones on the back panel can be customised depending on the game. Lastly, the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate comes in a white finish.

Display

Apart from size, the display of both the ROG Phone 3 and ROG Phone 5 look pretty much the same on paper. However, Samsung has built a custom E4 AMOLED panel for the ROG Phone 5 that boasts a 20.4:9 aspect ratio. The ROG Phone 5 has a slightly higher-touch sampling rate and a higher typical brightness of 800 nits as opposed to 650 on the ROG Phone 3.

Performance

In terms of performance, the ROG Phone 5 has received the usual generational leap in performance. The new Snapdragon 888 SoC is a significant bump from the Snapdragon 865+ on the ROG Phone 3. RAM and Storage options are more or less the same. However, the ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate offer 16GB and 18GB of RAM, respectively. Asus has also improved the cooling system on the ROG Phone 5 for better peak sustained performance, although we’ll hold out till the full review to see if those claims hold.

Cameras

In the camera department, nothing has changed on the hardware front. It is worth noting that the updated images signal processor on the Snapdragon 888 chip will ensure better image processing. But you’ll have to wait for the full review for an in-depth look at camera performance.

Battery

While Asus has retained the same 6,000 mAh battery on the ROG Phone 5; the battery features a new dual-cell design. Asus has also bundled a 65W charger in the box to get the phone up and running faster. However, the dual-cell design coupled with other battery protection mechanisms, means that the ROG Phone 5 actually charges faster and cooler than the ROG Phone 3. This will help preserve battery integrity down the line.

Conclusion

While both the ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 3 featured the same launch price in India, the latter has received a price cut in India since its launch. However, for Rs 3,000 more, the ROG Phone 5 offers so much more. Despite having nearly identical spec sheets, Asus has made a ton of hardware and software tweaks to improve the overall experience with the ROG Phone 5, which I feel makes it more than worth the price.