Asus ROG Phone 5 Series launched in India with Snapdragon 888, Custom 144Hz AMOLED Display, 6,000 mAh Battery: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Asus has officially taken the lid off the ROG Phone 5 series globally. The smartphone maker has decided to add three new devices to the ROG lineup, namely the ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. It is worth noting that sets apart these three devices is the RAM, storage variations, finish and backlighting.

Apart from this, the AreoAtive Cooler 5 is bundled with the Pro and Ultimate versions.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Price

The Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 57,999. The ROG Phone 5 Pro is priced at Rs 69,999 only for the 16GB/512GB model, while the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate’s price is set at 79,999 for a whopping 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Accessories

The ROG Phone 5 series is set to go on sale on Flipkart on April 15, 2021, at 12:00 pm (IST). Asus also unveiled accessories for the ROG Phone 5, including the AeroActive Cooler 5 (Rs 2,999), ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad (Rs 9,999), ROG Cetra II Core Headset (Rs 4,599), and ROG Phone 5 Lighting Armor Case (Rs 2,999). None of these accessories will be included in the device’s retail box.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Specs and Features

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The ROG Phone 5 Pro and Ultimate take things up a notch with 16GB and 18GB of RAM, respectively. The standard ROG Phone 5 also boasts 256GB of storage, while the other two models come with 512GB of storage. However, there’s no microSD card slot for expansion.

The ROG Phone 5 packs a 6,000 mAh MMT Dual cell battery, which allows for better cooling of the motherboard and battery while it is being charged. Speaking of charging, Asus also included a 65W adapter in the box. The phone has two USB-C ports, one on the bottom and one on the side to enable you to game comfortably while the device is being charged.

As for the display, Asus uses a custom Samsung-made E4 AMOLED panel. The 6.78-inch AMOLED screen has an aspect ratio of 20.4:9 and an FHD+ resolution. The panel features a 144Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a touch latency of 24.3ms and a response time of 1ms. The display can run at 60Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz.

On the optics side, the ROG Phone 5 gets the same triple-camera setup on the back just as its predecessor. The phone has the same 64 MP Quad Bayer Sony IMX686 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The 13 MP ultrawide and 5 MP macro cameras have also been retained. On the front, the top bezel houses a 24 MP, f/2.45 selfie shooter. The main camera can record video in 8K resolution at 30fps and 4K resolution at 60fps.

Asus has also stepped up the audio game on the ROG Phone 5, with front-firing stereo speakers powered by two Cirrus Logic CS35L45 amps. The phone supports aptX Adaptive, LDAC and AAC codecs. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack with an ESS Sabre ES9280AC Pro Quad DAC.

The ROG Phone 5 features a glass front and back, with Gorilla Glass Victus on the front. It also retains the same 238g weight. The phone boasts ultrasonic shoulder buttons – AirTrigger 5. On the back, the ROG Phone 5 features an RGB logo, while the Pro model has a ROG Vision colour PMOLED display. The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, on the other hand, has a monochrome PMOLED display. The PMOLED displays support customisable graphics.

Connectivity options on the ROG Phone 5 include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, two USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack, NFC, and more. There’s a pogo pin connector for the external accessories. Stay tuned for our full review of the ROG Phone 5.