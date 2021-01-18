MARKET NEWS

Asus ROG Phone 4 leaked image suggests triple-camera setup

The phone has officially been teased and could debut in March or April.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST

We are barely into the new year, and the list of Snapdragon 888 phones is only growing, the latest of which is the ROG Phone 4. The ROG Phone 4 was recently teased by the company on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Now, we may have our list look at the ROG Phone 4, which hints at a slightly altered design as compared to the ROG Phone 3. If the image is accurate, then it seems like the ROG Phone 4 will follow the same design principle of past ROG Phones with some tweaks as opposed to a complete design overhaul.

Source Source

The image also reveals that the ROG Phone 4 will have a triple-camera setup on the back similar to that of its predecessor. We also see a red button on the bottom left side of the phone, which looks like a physical button designed for gaming.

Earlier this week, Asus teased the upcoming ROG Phone, not revealing any details but suggesting that the phone will feature powerful hardware and very tiny bezels on the front. Another detail teased in the image is the Aries constellation, which in astrology is associated with the time period between March 21 and April 19. However, this does seem unusual as ROG Phone launches usually take place in June or July.

Close

Related stories

Source Source: Weibo

The Asus ROG Phone 4 is not the only gaming phone in the works in 2021. Xiaomi and Nubia will both unveil new phones in the Black Shark and Red Magic lineups, respectively. The ROG Phone 3 delivered excellent upgrades over its predecessor, so we hope Asus will continue that trend with the next ROG handset.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Asus #smartphones
first published: Jan 18, 2021 08:04 pm

