Asus' handheld console ROG Ally launched in India, priced at Rs 69,990

Asus has launched its Steam Deck competitor, the ROG Ally, in India. The handheld console features a 6.7-inch display and runs on AMD's Z1 extreme chipset.

Pricing and availability

Asus has priced the device at Rs 69,990 and it will be available for purchase from Asus' online store, Flipkart and authorized retailers.

The first 200 customers who will purchase the device between July 12 and July 15 will get a ROG Ally case worth Rs 2,000. They can also get the Asus XG External GPU dock for laptops at a discounted price of Rs 87,990.

Specifications

The ROG Ally has a 7-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel has a response time of 7ms and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus and Gorilla Glass DX.

The Ally runs on AMD's 4nm Z1 Extreme processor with AMD RDNA3 on-board graphics with 4GB of VRAM. It is paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage which can be expanded using the MicroSD slot.

It has two speakers that are Dolby Atmos certified and a microphone array with AI-based noise cancellation. As you would expect, the console has an eight-direction D-pad, two analog sticks, four face buttons, triggers and bumpers. The Ally has a 40Whr battery.

As for ports, it has a 3.5mm combo audio jack, support for Asus' ROG XG mobile interface, USB Type-C and a microSD slot. It also supports Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6E.