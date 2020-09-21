Asus ExpertBook commercial laptops launched in India, alongside AsusPro ExperCenter desktops and All-in-One PCs

Asus just dropped new commercial PC products in India under the new ExpertBook and ExpertCenter brand. Asus’ Expert Series of Commercial PCs are designed to up the professional standard of enterprise and businesses. Asus' Expert product portfolio consists of six notebooks (Asus ExpertBook), two all-in-one PCs (AsusAiO), and three desktops (AsusPro ExperCenter).

Asus Expert Series Price

The Asus ExpertBookB9 starts from Rs 102,228. The Asus ExpertBook P2 starts from Rs 58,697, while the AsusPRO ExpertBook P1 Series is priced at Rs 25,323 onwards. The Asus Pro ExpertCenter D6 desktop is priced from Rs 55,429, while the D6 and D3 start from Rs 29,669 and Rs 27,429, respectively. Monitors are included with all the three desktops. Lastly, the Asus all-in-one PCs start from Rs 25,839.

Leon Yu – Regional Director, System Business Group, ASUS India & South Asia, said, “We are extremely delighted to launch our ExpertBook Series in India. With Expert Series, we are offering enterprises the opportunity to experience the cutting-edge technology, groundbreaking innovation, and unparalleled performance of our commercial PCs. ASUS Expert Series Brand has a singular aim to fulfil your vision with our passion. Our Expert series of products will enable you to enhance your performance in whichever area of work you pursue and help you shine as an Expert.”

Asus ExpertBook B9 (B9450FA)

The ExpertBook B9 is the world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop, weighing less than a kilo. The ExpertBook B9 features 10th Gen Intel Core processors, a dual-storage design with up to two ultrafast PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs, up to 16GB of RAM, and next-gen connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax). The notebook is verified by Intel’s Project Athena as engineered for mobile performance, offering exceptional performance, fast connectivity, unmatched reliability, and rock-solid security.

Asus ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB)

The ExpertBook P2 (P2451FB) is a lightweight business laptop with military-grade robustness and corporate-level security. The notebook is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA’s discrete graphics, and a fast 7200 RPM hard disk. You also have the option to upgrade or opt for ultrafast PCIe 3.0 x4 SSDs storage. ExpertBook P2 provides up to 13-hours battery life, comprehensive I/O connectivity, and the ASUS SensePoint pointing nub.

Asus Expert Series Availability

The Asus ExpertBook P2, Asus ExpertBook P1 series, new All-in-One PC series, and AsusPro ExpertCenter desktop series will be available on Amazon India, Croma.com, Croma Retail Stores, Flipkart, RelianceDigital.in, Reliance Digital Retail Stores, and leading Commercial PC channel partners. The ExpertBook B9 (B9450FA) will be available at Asus exclusive stores.