App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple's ‘China-friendly code’ leads iPhones to crash

Security researcher Patrick Wardle has said that the bug spotted in iOS 11.3, is no more active as Apple had patched the bug in iOS 11.4.1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Typing 'Taiwan' or using the Taiwanese flag emoji by some Chinese users, led their iPhones to crash, according to a security researcher.

In his blog post, security researcher Patrick Wardle has claimed that a code added to “appease” the Chinese government was the reason behind the crashes.

Wardle, a former hacker for the US National Security Agency, also said that the bug spotted in iOS 11.3, is no more active as Apple had patched the bug in iOS 11.4.1.

The bug was capable of being triggered remotely and would crash any iOS application, processing remote messages on the recipient affected device.

“Though its impact was limited to a denial of service (null-pointer dereference), it made for an interesting case study of analysing iOS code. And if Apple hadn’t tried to appease the Chinese government in the first place, there would be no bug!,” the post adds.

According to Wardle, certain language and or region settings return a “null” code, which leads to the crash when 'Taiwan' was typed.

Wardle’s blog also provided a detailed account of how the crash was decoded and how the cause was discovered.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 07:49 pm

tags #Apple #Technology #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.