Apple working on a revamped Watch X for 10th anniversary: Report

Apple is planning a revamped "Watch X" model to commemorate the device's 10th year anniversary.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple designers are hard at work on a revamped Apple Watch that will be thinner, and will come with new ways to use watch bands.

At present, the bands slide from the side of the chassis and lock into place. This design has remained the same since the first Apple Watch, and ensures compatibility with previous watch bands.

But according to Bloomberg's internal sources, Apple designers feel that the current system takes up too much space on the watch, and some of it can be reclaimed to include a bigger battery or other components.

The company is exploring a magnetic attachment system for the bands. That's not all though, Apple is experimenting with microLED displays, and working on technology that will help monitor blood pressure.

Unfortunately, that means the 2023 model of the Apple Watch will be an iterative upgrade. The Apple Watch was first unveiled in 2014, and released in 2015. So, depending on what Apple sees as the 10th anniversary, Watch X is scheduled for either 2024 or 2025.

The changes to Apple Watch 9, which is expected this year, will be very minimal. Inside the company, executives are reportedly talking of abandoning this iterative approach but the talks haven't gotten very far.