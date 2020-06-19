App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple to assemble iPhone SE 2020 in India: Report

Assembling the iPhone SE 2020 under the ‘Make in India’ initiative will help Apple dodge the hefty import duties

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple will reportedly begin assembling the iPhone SE 2020 in India to avoid the steep 20 percent import duty being levied upon by the government.

The Cupertino, California-based US tech giant has asked one of its Chinese suppliers to begin shipping components for the iPhone SE 2020 to local manufacturers in India, reported Apple Insider, citing a report by The Information. Assembling the iPhone SE 2020 under the ‘Make in India’ initiative will help Apple dodge the hefty import duties.

Apple has lately begun assembling its iPhones in India. The company initially began assembling older iPhones like the iPhone 6, iPhone 7 and recently began manufacturing the iPhone XR in India. 

The iPhone SE 2020 is Apple’s latest offering to India and other markets. It could be the first time that Apple will assemble its latest iPhone months after its launch in India. Wistron is likely to be one of the local manufacturers to assemble the iPhone SE 2020 in India.

The iPhone SE 2020 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD True Tone IPS display with a 750*1334 resolution. Like the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE features thick bezels at the top and bottom of the screen. There is also a solid-state Home Button that houses the Touch ID fingerprint scanner. It packs the same A13 Bionic chip that is found on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro series.

At the back, there is a 12MP f/1.8 sensor and a True Tone LED flash. For selfies, there is a 7MP f/2.2 sensor at the front that supports Portrait Mode, Retina Flash, Auto HDR, etc. 

Apple iPhone SE is available in India for Rs 42,500 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB storage options have also been launched for Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300, respectively. 

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones

