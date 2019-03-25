Apple set to launch streaming service to rival Netflix and Amazon

In a departure from its core domain, Apple is expected to launch a new video streaming service to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime on March 25. The keynote event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre at 10 am Pacific Time (10.30 pm IST). Staff at Apple have reportedly been calling the new streaming service a ‘Netflix killer’.

Apple has learnt from prior mistakes – Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke – by hiring outside executives from big-name studios. The tech giant has gathered a plethora of talent to take on household names like Netflix and Amazon.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple will reportedly bundle HBO, Straz and Showtime along with its streaming service for only USD 9.99 per month. However, recent rumours suggest that Apple will offer a 3-month trial period for their new service with different subscription plans depending on the resolution setting you select - 4K or FHD.

Apple will also include tons of original content from sci-fi films to comedies with a star-studded line-up of talented performers. Apple is also reported to have spent USD 1 billion on original content with names such as M Night Shyamalan, Oprah Winfrey, Damian Chazelle and several others.

Apple’s streaming service will likely be accessible to all users, regardless of the device; now that’s something you don’t hear every day. While the streaming service will be brought to users on iPhones, iPads, Apple TV, and the Safari browser on Macs and Windows PCs, you can also expect to see it built into the latest televisions as brands like Sony, Samsung and LG already feature support for existing Apple streaming services.

Today, Apple is looking beyond its traditional approach of unveiling products. Apple wants to be a services company and to succeed as a services company; Apple cannot afford to limit the availability of its services to iPhone and Mac users only. As Apple is competing with the likes of Netflix – which can be consumed on almost any device with a screen – exclusivity will be something that the tech giant cannot afford.