Apple says App Store developers have earned $320 billion to date

Apple has announced that app developers on the App Store have now earned more than $320 million since the store's launch in 2018.

It said that the App Store has more than 650 million visitors across 175 regions each week. The marketplace now has more than 900 million paid subscriptions across Apple devices.

Apple Arcade now has a growing collection of over 200 games with no ads or in-app purchases. In 2022, Apple added more than 50 games to the subscription including popular titles such as Warped Kart Racers, Jetpack Joyride 2, Wylde Flowers, Cooking Mama: Cuisine! and more.

Apple Music now has a library of over 100 million songs, and the company said that the number of Spatial Audio listeners had tripled, with 80 percent of worldwide subscribers using the feature. Monthly plays for music featuring Spatial Audio grew by 1000 percent.

Shazam, purchased by Apple in 2017, celebrated the song search service's 20th anniversary and said that it now hosted 70 billion all-time Shazams. Apple said that users discovered more than 40 million songs using the service and more than 1 million music artists received their first Shazam in 2022.

Apple TV+ became the first streaming service to win an Academy Award for Best Picture with Coda, and played host several more acclaimed films such as Cha Cha Real Smooth, Luck and Spirited.

Coming to series, Apple TV+ remained strong there too with popular shows like Loot, For All Mankind, Pachinko, Slow Horses and the 14-time Emmy nominated Severance. Ted Lasso won the Emmy for Best Comedy Series for the second year in a row.

Over all, shows and movies on Apple TV+ had 300 wins and 1500 nominations through 2022.