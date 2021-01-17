MARKET NEWS

Apple reportedly testing two new foldable iPhone designs

The designs are based on the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST

Apple is looking to break Samsung’s iron-clad hold on the foldable smartphone market with a device of its own. As we entered the new year, rumours about Apple’s foldable smartphone or the ‘Foldable iPhone’ also started to intensify.

According to the most recent report, the Cupertino tech giant could be testing as many as two kinds of foldable designs based on the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold. The foldable iPhone with a similar design to the Galaxy Fold is said to have two screens separated by a hinge in between.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Review: A week with the best foldable smartphone of 2020

However, renowned tipster Jon Prosser claimed that the company has started testing foldable iPhone prototypes using Samsung’s OLED flexible panel, suggesting that the device is being tested with an invisible hinge in the middle. In his video, Prosser said that Apple is testing something called a “Chemically Strengthened Ceramic Shield Folding Glass” for the foldable iPhone.

This means that the foldable iPhone will not use the same flexible plastic OLED screen like the ones found on the current lineup of foldable phones. Apple’s latest iPhone 12 lineup uses a Ceramic Shield glass for added durability, and we could see this material seep into the foldable iPhone. The report further adds that Apple might only unveil one foldable smartphone model, although both models have been passed through durability testing.

Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola are the three mainstream brands to introduce foldable smartphones, with Samsung offering two designs (Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold).
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Jan 17, 2021 04:22 pm

