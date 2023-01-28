Apple has reportedly hit pause on in-house Wi-Fi chips

Apple has reportedly put on hold the development of its in-house Wi-Fi chips, an analyst has said in a blog post.

Ming-Chi Kuo's post comes a few days after Bloomberg reported that the Cupertino, US-based technology giant was developing in-house replacements for Broadcom chips and these would start appearing in devices from late 2024 or 2025.

Apple has relied on American semiconductor maker Broadcom for combined Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips.

If Apple has indeed stopped work on its chips, it will have to continue to rely on Broadcom, including for iPhone 15 expected later this year.

Read More

Kuo said Apple and its competitors would adopt Wi-Fi 6E/7 chips in the future, and Broadcom would be the "leading beneficiary in this trend."

If Apple decides to put a Wi-Fi 6E chip in the iPhone 15, Broadcom "will be the biggest winner".

Kuo said his findings were based on a "semiconductor industry survey”, which includes the foundry, equipment, packaging and testing.

Apple's solution was to develop a standalone Wi-Fi chip, which isn't as efficient as the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo chips that Broadcom provides, he said.

Since it's harder to design combo chips, it will likely take Apple sometime before they move to in-house hardware.

Apple would instead redirect the resources to advanced 3nm System-on-a-chip (SoC) designs to power its future devices, such as the recent M2 SoC.