    Apple may not hold an event to launch new iPad's and MacBook's

    A report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple may soft launch its next batch of devices with a press release

    Moneycontrol News
    September 26, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    Apple usually holds an event in October to announce updates on the iPad and MacBook but it looks like the Cupertino technology giant has something different planned for this year.

    According to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple may not hold an event for the new iPad, iPad Pros and MacBook laptops. It will simply announce them via a press release, "updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press."

    Gurman says that Apple may not have "enough fare left for 2022," and, "is more likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press—rather than via a major iPhone-style keynote."

    It's worth noting that Gurman has a very good track record with his reports, and is very rarely proven wrong. He says that Apple may also announce new Mac Mini's this year, running on the company's updated M2 and M2 Pro SoC's.

    The MacBook line could be updated with new 14-inch and 16-inch laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Pro Max SoC's. Similarly the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros will use M2 chips. There may also be an updated Apple TV on the cards, with an A14 chip inside it and updated RAM.

    Gurman says that the M2 powered Mac Pro will arrive sometime in 2023. The iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura software updates will be released in October. Apple may change its mind and hold an event, but it doesn't look likely.
    Tags: #Apple #Apple iPad #Apple M2 #Apple M2 Pro #Apple MacBook #Mac mini
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 07:48 pm
