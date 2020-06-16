Apple may be working on a foldable iPhone; time for Samsung to Fold up?

Details about a possible Apple foldable iPhone have surfaced online. YouTuber Jon Prosser claims to have received inputs on the possible “foldable iPhone” that poses a dual-screen design with a hinge in between.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold which features a single foldable panel on a hinge, the Apple foldable iPhone will have two separate displays, claims Prosser. Despite sporting two panels, Prosser states that the displays look “fairly continuous and seamless” when extended.

The YouTuber further added that this prototype has a rounded stainless steel edge, much like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro (Review). It does not have any notch but comes with a tiny forehead on the outer display for Face ID.

The dual display folding iPhone with a hinge in between could be more or less like the Microsoft Surface Duo and Surface Neo that are rumoured to launch soon.

The folding iPhone is still a prototype in the development stage. This means that Apple could either scrap the design altogether or fine-tune the existing design. Even if Apple will launch a foldable iPhone, rumours suggest it would not be launching any time soon, at least not in 2020.

