Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Watch Series 5 go on sale today in India

Apple iPhone 11 sales have begun in India. All the three new iPhones are currently on sale across all leading online and offline stores in India. The iPhone 11 pre-orders had started on September 20 on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall and across all Apple authorised stories. Along the iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5 also goes on sale today in India.

Three days after it went live for pre-orders, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro went out of stock on Flipkart and Amazon. While the number of units that were pre-booked is unknown, it is clear that the new features and better pricing have lured consumers in buying the new iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 price and specifications

The most affordable iPhone 11 starts at Rs 64,900 for the base 64GB storage variant in India.

Apple is also selling the iPhone 11 with 128GB and 256GB storage options in India for Rs 69,900 and Rs 79,900, respectively.

iPhone 11 specifications include a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD panel with a wide colour gamut. It gets powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which is claimed to be the fastest processor in any smartphone. While Apple hasn’t officially revealed iPhone 11 RAM and battery details, reports suggest that the iPhone 11 has 4GB RAM and a bigger 3,190 mAh battery cell.

Cameras on the iPhone 11 include 12MP dual-lenses at the back, with the second being a 12MP ultra-wide 120-degree field of view sensor. The updated camera also comes with a bunch of tricks and new features like Night Mode.

iPhone 11 would run on Apple’s latest iOS 13 out of the box. It continues to have Face ID as a biometric option to quickly unlock the device. The TrueDepth front camera is also upgraded from 7MP to 12MP with features like ‘Slofies’, which is Apple’s moniker for slow-motion selfies.

iPhone 11 comes in a bunch of colour options. All the storage variants are available in White, Black, Purple, PRODUCT (RED), Yellow and Green.

Also Read: For the first time in years, Apple prices its latest iPhone cheaper than its predecessor

iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max price and specifications

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 99,900. iPhone 11 Pro with 256GB and 512GB storage can be bought for Rs 1,13,900 and Rs 1,31,900, respectively.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB model is priced at Rs 1,09,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage options are available for pre-orders at Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900, respectively.

Specifications of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. Both the devices get powered by Apple A13 Bionic processor, paired with 4GB RAM and storage variants starting from 64GB. The iPhone 11 Pro is said to have 4GB RAM and a 3,046 mAh battery. iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with 4GB RAM and 3,969 mAh battery.

Also Read: iPhone 11 lineup vs iPhone XS lineup specifications comparison

Both the devices get powered by Apple A13 Bionic processor, paired with 4GB RAM and storage variants starting from 64GB. The iPhone 11 Pro is said to have 4GB RAM and a 3,046 mAh battery. iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with 4GB RAM and 3,969 mAh battery.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max colour options include Space Grey, Silver, Gold and Midnight Green.

Also Read : Best time to buy an iPhone? iPhone XS among other iPhones receive massive price cut in India

Apple Watch Series 5 price and specifications

Alongside the new iPhone 11 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 5 also is on sale starting today. The Series 5 Watch shares the same design as the Watch Series 4 but gets upgraded internals. Apple has also launched the Watch Series 5 in multiple case options.

Apple Watch Series 5 features the same 40mm and 44mm case as the Watch Series 4. It features ceramic and sapphire glass black finish at the back. Like older Watch Series, the Watch Series 5 continues to feature a digital crown.

The highlight feature of the Watch Series 5 is the always-on LTPO OLED display. The display tech has a dynamic refresh rate between 60Hz and 1Hz with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. This is the first Apple Watch which features an always-on display, allowing users to check the time without the need to raise their wrist.

Apple Watch Series 5 with 40mm case has a 324 x 394 resolution, whereas the 44mm case has a 368 x 448 resolution. It comes with features like electrocardiogram (ECG), support for international emergency calling across 150 countries without an iPhone, fall detection, etc. The smartwatch houses an electrical heart rate monitoring sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, barometer, altimeter, etc.

Apple claims that the Watch Series 5 can deliver up to 18 hours on battery life on a single charge. The Apple Watch Series 5 is made using 100 percent recycled aluminium. Apple is also offering a Titanium case for the Apple Watch Series 5. It would boot on WatchOS 6 out of the box.

Apple Watch Series 5 starts at Rs 40,900 for the GPS model, whereas the GPS + Cellular variant starts at Rs 49,900.

Rs 599 for first year