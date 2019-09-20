App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iOS 13: How to activate or deactivate Dark mode on iPhone or iPod

There are three ways to activate or deactivate Dark mode on your iPhone or iPod.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Apple has rolled out iOS 13 for iPhone and iPod touch users. The new software update comes with a host of new features and security updates. One of the features rolled out with iOS 13 is Dark Mode.

Dark mode has been one of the most-awaited features of iOS 13. As the name suggests, the dark mode would change the user interface’s background colour to black.

The dramatic, elegant look and feel of a darkly themed user interface not only offers the user something new in terms of visuals but also aids in saving battery life on iPhones with OLED displays.

Close

To activate Dark Mode on iPhone or iPod touch, you need to update your device to iOS 13.

related news

Also Read: List of iPhones and iPod eligible, how to download and install iOS 13

There are three ways to activate or deactivate Dark mode on your iPhone or iPod.

1) Activate or deactivate Dark Mode on iPhone or iPod via Settings

  • Open Settings on your iPhone/ iPod touch

  • Scroll down or search for Display and Brightness

  • Under Display & Brightness, select ‘Dark’ under Appearance.


If you want to schedule Dark mode between Sunset to sunrise or a custom schedule, you can do so by enabling the ‘Automatic’ toggle. After enabling the toggle, tap on options and select your preferred schedule.

2) Activate or deactivate Dark Mode on iPhone or iPod touch via Control Centre

  • Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open Control Centre on your iPhone or iPod touch.

  • Long press the brightness bar.

  • At the bottom, tap on Dark Mode to turn it on or off.


3) Activate or deactivate Dark Mode on iPhone or iPod touch via Siri

  • Activate Siri by long-pressing the power button on iPhone 6s/ iPhone 7/ iPhone 8 or by pressing the power button on iPhone X or later, or by just saying ‘Hey Siri’.

  • Once Siri is live, say ‘Turn on dark mode’ or ‘Turn off dark mode’ to activate or deactivate dark mode.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 20, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #Apple #smartphones

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.