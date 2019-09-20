Apple iOS 13: How to activate or deactivate Dark mode on iPhone or iPod

Apple has rolled out iOS 13 for iPhone and iPod touch users. The new software update comes with a host of new features and security updates. One of the features rolled out with iOS 13 is Dark Mode.

Dark mode has been one of the most-awaited features of iOS 13. As the name suggests, the dark mode would change the user interface’s background colour to black.

The dramatic, elegant look and feel of a darkly themed user interface not only offers the user something new in terms of visuals but also aids in saving battery life on iPhones with OLED displays.

To activate Dark Mode on iPhone or iPod touch, you need to update your device to iOS 13.

There are three ways to activate or deactivate Dark mode on your iPhone or iPod.



Open Settings on your iPhone/ iPod touch



Scroll down or search for Display and Brightness



Under Display & Brightness, select ‘Dark’ under Appearance.



If you want to schedule Dark mode between Sunset to sunrise or a custom schedule, you can do so by enabling the ‘Automatic’ toggle. After enabling the toggle, tap on options and select your preferred schedule.



Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open Control Centre on your iPhone or iPod touch.



Long press the brightness bar.



At the bottom, tap on Dark Mode to turn it on or off.





Activate Siri by long-pressing the power button on iPhone 6s/ iPhone 7/ iPhone 8 or by pressing the power button on iPhone X or later, or by just saying ‘Hey Siri’.



Once Siri is live, say ‘Turn on dark mode’ or ‘Turn off dark mode’ to activate or deactivate dark mode.

