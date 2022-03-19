English
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    AMD announces Adrenalin Edition 2022 software and FSR 2.0 Temporal Upscaling technology

    Moneycontrol News
    March 19, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

    AMD recently announced AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 2022 and the next generation of FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling technology. FSR 2.0 succeeds last year’s FidelityFX Super Resolution and swaps spatial upscaling for temporal reconstruction for improved image quality, irrespective of the resolution.

    FSR 2.0 uses temporal data and optimised anti-aliasing to boost framerates in supported games while delivering similar or better image quality than native resolution without requiring dedicated machine learning hardware. AMD FSR 2.0 works across many different models of AMD and competitor GPUs, delivering incredible performance and image quality.

    AMD FSR Games

    In principle, FSR 2.0 works similar to Intel XeSS and Nvidia DLSS 2.0, although it doesn’t require any AI or ML hardware components like the Tensor cores required for Nvidia’s DLSS. This also means that the technology can be adopted on both Nvidia and Intel GPUs. AMD showcased some samples of FSR 2.0 in action in Deathloop.

    The company also announced AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 2022, which is designed to deliver fast, responsive gaming and incredible visuals. AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 2022 includes features like AMD FreeSync technology, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag, and AMD Radeon Boost, AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) Technology, AMD Link, Radeon Image Sharpening (RIS), and more.

    Frank Azor, chief architect of gaming solutions at AMD, said, “Great hardware demands exceptional software. AMD’s latest Adrenalin Edition software arms gamers with reliability, day-0 support for new games as they launch, and regular performance enhancements, including up to a 15-percent gaming performance uplift compared to last year’s release. FSR 2.0 infuses new life into current-generation graphics cards, bolstering performance and delivering next-level immersive experiences.”

    FSR 2.0 will work on all hardware that supports FSR 1.0. Additionally, FSR 2.0 can be adopted on PC, consoles, and mobile is up to the respective game developer. FSR 2.0 gets a formal rollout in video games starting Q2 2022. Additionally, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 2022 suit can be downloaded here.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AMD #gaming #Intel #NVIDIA #PC Gaming
    first published: Mar 19, 2022 12:53 pm
