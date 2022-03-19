AMD announces Adrenalin Edition 2022 software and FSR 2.0 Temporal Upscaling technology

AMD recently announced AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 2022 and the next generation of FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling technology. FSR 2.0 succeeds last year’s FidelityFX Super Resolution and swaps spatial upscaling for temporal reconstruction for improved image quality, irrespective of the resolution.

FSR 2.0 uses temporal data and optimised anti-aliasing to boost framerates in supported games while delivering similar or better image quality than native resolution without requiring dedicated machine learning hardware. AMD FSR 2.0 works across many different models of AMD and competitor GPUs, delivering incredible performance and image quality.

In principle, FSR 2.0 works similar to Intel XeSS and Nvidia DLSS 2.0, although it doesn’t require any AI or ML hardware components like the Tensor cores required for Nvidia’s DLSS. This also means that the technology can be adopted on both Nvidia and Intel GPUs. AMD showcased some samples of FSR 2.0 in action in Deathloop.



We know great hardware demands exceptional software. Follow @Radeon as we share more exciting news on the software front in the coming weeks, including details on #FSR 2.0 and more ways to improve the way you game. pic.twitter.com/1FuW8MlVsY

— Radeon RX (@Radeon) March 17, 2022

The company also announced AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 2022, which is designed to deliver fast, responsive gaming and incredible visuals. AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 2022 includes features like AMD FreeSync technology, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag, and AMD Radeon Boost, AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) Technology, AMD Link, Radeon Image Sharpening (RIS), and more.

Frank Azor, chief architect of gaming solutions at AMD, said, “Great hardware demands exceptional software. AMD’s latest Adrenalin Edition software arms gamers with reliability, day-0 support for new games as they launch, and regular performance enhancements, including up to a 15-percent gaming performance uplift compared to last year’s release. FSR 2.0 infuses new life into current-generation graphics cards, bolstering performance and delivering next-level immersive experiences.”