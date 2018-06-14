All new 2018 Ducati Mutistrada 1260 to be launched in India on June 19

Ducati has officially revealed that the Multistrada 1260 will hit the Indian market on June 19. The ADV is available internationally in four variants.

The Multistrada 1260, S, S D-Air and Pikes Peak editions are priced anywhere between Rs 14.45 lakh and Rs 20.06 lakh.

The new Ducati Testastretta Desmodromic Variable Timing (DVT) engine has a higher displacement capacity of 1,262 cc. Successor to the Multistrada 1200, the 1260's engine is capable of producing 160 PS of power at 9,500 rpm and 129.4 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.

The DVT on the 1260 is tuned to deliver an ideal combination of horsepower and low end torque. Something ADV riders will appreciate is that 85 percent of that torque will be delivered at 3,500 rpm resulting in a flat torque curve.

Other changes to the bike are the steering rake increase from 24 to 25 degrees and a 48 mm longer swingarm. This effectively gives the new vehicle a longer wheelbase allowing for better stability.

The bike will come equipped with a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which controls cornering ABS, Ducati Cornering Lights and Wheelie Control. It features 48 mm inverted forks up front and a Sachs rear shock, both fully adjustable electronically.

The 1260 S also gets a new high-definition TFT display and a whole host of rider assist options including four riding modes – sport, touring, urban and enduro.

In Europe, the Ducati Multistrada 1260 is priced similar to its predecessor, the 1200.