Alienware X15 R1, Alienware X17 R1 launched with 11th Gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs

Alienware upgraded its gaming laptop lineup with a new series. The Alienware x15 R1 and Alienware x17 R1 are the latest additions to the company’s current arsenal of gaming laptops. The new laptops are touted to be the slimmest in their segment, with the x15 R1 being called the “world's most powerful sub-16mm 15-inch gaming laptop”.

The Alienware x15 R1 features a starting price of $1,999.99 (Roughly Rs 1,45,800), while the Alienware x17 R1 will be available for $2,099.99 (Roughly Rs 1,53,100). The laptops are available in limited configurations in the US, while their full configs will go on sale on June 15. The Dell-owned subsidiary has not confirmed availability outside the US.

Alienware x15 R1

The x15 R1 measures 15.9mm thick, making the slimmest Alienware laptop, only slightly thicker than the 15.8mm thick Razer Blade 15 Advanced. The Alienware x15 sports a 15.6-inch 1080p (360Hz) or 1440p (240Hz) IPS panel. The notebook can be configured with up to an Intel Core i9-11900H CPU. The processor is paired with an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 4TB of dual storage supported via RAID 0. The Alienware x15 R1 packs an 87WHr battery with a 240W power adapter.

Alienware x17 R1

The Alienware x17 R1 sports a larger 17.3-inch IPS panel with a 1080p resolution and 360Hz refresh rate or a 1440p resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop can be powered by up to an Intel Core i9-11980HK processor paired with up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. It also features up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 4TB of dual storage supported via RAID 0. The x17 also comes with the option to get a CHERRY MX keyboard, which incorporates German stainless-steel mechanical components for a tactile experience.

The Dell gaming subsidiary also announced the Alienware m15 R6, which will be available for $1,299.99 (Roughly Rs 94,900). We also saw the arrival of the Dell G15 (TGL), which will be available for $949.99 (Roughly Rs 69,350).