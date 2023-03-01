AI News roundup: Narayana Murthy says machines can't match humans, ex-Google engineer says Bing might be sentient, AI generated LinkedIn profile gets funded in 24 hours and more

Here is your AI news roundup for the day (Representative image: Reuters)

Is Elon Musk's next big quest to make better AI?

A grand new AI mission awaits the erratic billionaire while his social media platform struggles with staffing and advertising losses.





Close to a decade ago he backed both DeepMind and OpenAI, two companies competing to build super-intelligent machines or artificial general intelligence, before they were bought by Google and Microsoft, respectively.



He has since complained that OpenAI was “training AI to be woke” and that big tech swayed the initial goals of the former startups.



Blake Lemoine, who claimed Google's LaMDA was sentient, doubles down on his stance

Blake Lemoine was fired from Google after he made claims that the AI he interacted with was sentient.





He tested LaMDA for bias in respect to sexual orientation, gender, religion, politics or ethnicity, but during testing some of the conversations he had with the bot, led him to believe it was sentient. Lemoine said the AI expressed several emotions reliably and in the right context.



As for his stance on Microsoft's Bing, Lemoine hasn't been able to test the chatbot yet but said, "based on the various things that I've seen online, it looks like it might be sentient. However, it seems more unstable as a persona."



Fake LinkedIn Profile created by AI gets funding offer in 24 hours

The fake profile "Chad Smith" mentions he has been working on “building something new” for the past one month and also that he is from New York.





The founder named “Chad Smith” is a white male, an alumni of Stripe, a Stanford University dropout, a polymath and going through Y Combinator – a company that helps early-stage startups get launched.



“I created a fake LinkedIn profile of a founder. AI-generated white male face. Stripe alum. Stanford dropout. Going through YC. "Polymath". Within 24 hours, I had a VC to reach out to invest,” Walnut CEO Roshan Patel tweeted with screenshots that are viral with 9 million views and thousands of likes.



Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy says machines can't compete with humans

Concerns related to AI sparked this year after the introduction of OpenAI's ChatGPT which was followed by Microsoft's Bing and Google's Bard.





“Many thought at one point of time that all these computers will make us more free. It has not happened,” he said, stressing how human beings will feel that there is not enough time and will never be satisfied even after being assisted by AI.



He said that humans “have the power of the mind” which no machine can compete with and that the human mind is one step ahead of technology and is capable of becoming its "master".



Nvidia's new AI tool can upscale low quality streaming video to 4K

The AI-based upscaling tool increases the resolution of online video while removing artifacts.

