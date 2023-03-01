English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    AI News roundup: Narayana Murthy says machines can't match humans, ex-Google engineer says Bing might be sentient, AI generated LinkedIn profile gets funded in 24 hours and more

    Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
    Here is your AI news roundup for the day (Representative image: Reuters)

    Here is your AI news roundup for the day (Representative image: Reuters)

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    Is Elon Musk's next big quest to make better AI?


    A grand new AI mission awaits the erratic billionaire while his social media platform struggles with staffing and advertising losses.


    • Close to a decade ago he backed both DeepMind and OpenAI, two companies competing to build super-intelligent machines or artificial general intelligence, before they were bought by Google and Microsoft, respectively.

    • He has since complained that OpenAI was “training AI to be woke” and that big tech swayed the initial goals of the former startups.

    Lemoine wrote in Newsweek that part of his job was to test LaMDA, Google's AI engine that is used for various projects, including the Bard AI chatbot. (Image: Getty Images)

    Blake Lemoine, who claimed Google's LaMDA was sentient, doubles down on his stance


    Blake Lemoine was fired from Google after he made claims that the AI he interacted with was sentient.


    • He tested LaMDA for bias in respect to sexual orientation, gender, religion, politics or ethnicity, but during testing some of the conversations he had with the bot, led him to believe it was sentient. Lemoine said the AI expressed several emotions reliably and in the right context.

    • As for his stance on Microsoft's Bing, Lemoine hasn't been able to test the chatbot yet but said, "based on the various things that I've seen online, it looks like it might be sentient. However, it seems more unstable as a persona."

    The man's fake profile and the message from an user who claimed he knows his former colleagues. (Image: roshanpateI/Twitter)

    Related stories

    Fake LinkedIn Profile created by AI gets funding offer in 24 hours


    The fake profile "Chad Smith" mentions he has been working on “building something new” for the past one month and also that he is from New York.


    • The founder named “Chad Smith” is a white male, an alumni of Stripe, a Stanford University dropout, a polymath and going through Y Combinator – a company that helps early-stage startups get launched.

    • “I created a fake LinkedIn profile of a founder. AI-generated white male face. Stripe alum. Stanford dropout. Going through YC. "Polymath". Within 24 hours, I had a VC to reach out to invest,” Walnut CEO Roshan Patel tweeted with screenshots that are viral with 9 million views and thousands of likes.

    NR Narayana Murthy

    Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy says machines can't compete with humans


    Concerns related to AI sparked this year after the introduction of OpenAI's ChatGPT which was followed by Microsoft's Bing and Google's Bard.


    • “Many thought at one point of time that all these computers will make us more free. It has not happened,” he said, stressing how human beings will feel that there is not enough time and will never be satisfied even after being assisted by AI.

    • He said that humans “have the power of the mind” which no machine can compete with and that the human mind is one step ahead of technology and is capable of becoming its "master".

    Nvidia's new AI tool boosts quality of streaming video

    Nvidia's new AI tool can upscale low quality streaming video to 4K


    The AI-based upscaling tool increases the resolution of online video while removing artifacts.


    • Meant for the company's GeForce RTX 30 and 40 series graphic cards, RTX Video Super Resolution uses the GPU to upscale lower-resolution online video to 4K. Nvidia said that the tool will also remove any compression artifacts in the video.

    • AI upscaling of an image is achieved by putting low-resolution sources such as video, through an upscaler running on an AI model. The model then predicts what the image would look like in high resolution, and produces the results.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Artificial Intelligence #Bard AI #Bing AI #Google #LinkeIn #Microsoft #NVIDIA
    first published: Mar 1, 2023 07:00 pm