AI News roundup: Microsoft gives Bing some personality, Ford launches Latitude AI, Indian companies spending big on AI and more

Representational Image

Microsoft gives users more control over Bing AI

The company has rolled out three personality modes for the AI that changes how it responds to users.





There are now three options to choose from—Creative, Precise, and Balanced.



Creative is for people who love engaging with the bot for longer conversations, while Precise will tell the bot to be short and succinct with its answers. Balanced aims to strike a middle ground between the two.



Ford launches new automated driving unit, Latitude AI

The announcement comes months after the company shut down operations of its previous automated driving unit, Argo AI.





Latitude will expand on the company's existing BlueCruise technology, which already offers hands-free highway driving on certain models.



The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker added it hired about 550 employees who previously worked at Argo AI for its new subsidiary.



Microsoft India says it is seeing new tech spends from companies that weren't too big on digitization

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari also said that generative AI is creating innovation, and is only the start of an era.





“I would imagine that generative AI will show up in almost every one of our workplaces as a co-pilot, it is something that can help us do our work better," Maheshwari told Moneycontrol.



From Microsoft’s perspective, he said there is interest from Indian clients as well, and companies are trying to figure out how to use ChatGPT in their applications.



Free 3D software Blender gets AI smarts thanks to Stability AI

The new tool lets users create images, textures, and animations using text prompts or another image source.

