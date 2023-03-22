AI News Roundup | AI jobs in India, Accenture acquires Flutura, AI spreads fake news of Trump's arrest, more
March 22, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST
Donald Trump is facing indictment in a hush money payments case to porn star Stormy Daniels. (File)
45,000 job openings in AI in India
Bill Gates lauds AI’s potential in healthcare and education
- There are 45,000 artificial intelligence (AI) job openings in India alone as of February 2023, with data scientists and machine learning (ML) engineers among the most sought-after careers, according to tech staffing firm TeamLease Digital.
- The company said while the expected salaries for freshers in data engineering roles in India is up to Rs 14 lakh per annum, ML engineers at the same level earn up to Rs 10 lakh.
- There are a variety of job roles in the artificial intelligence landscape across major industries, including healthcare, education, BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance), manufacturing, and retail.
Accenture acquires Bengaluru-based AI firm
- Bill Gates describes AI as one of the two most revolutionary technologies he has witnessed, the other being graphical user interface.
- Gates highlighted the potential of AI to improve access to education, and healthcare, and address climate change to bring more equity to society.
- Gates is excited about the impact that AI will have on issues that the Gates Foundation works on, and he expects the foundation to have much more to say about AI in the coming months.
Fake AI-generated pics of Donald Trump's arrest surface
- IT services and consulting firm Accenture said it will acquire Bengaluru-based industrial artificial intelligence company Flutura.
- Flutura has approximately 110 professionals who specialize in industrial data science services for manufacturers and other asset-intensive companies.
- Ireland-based Accenture plans to bring Flutura's capabilities to clients in the energy, chemicals, metals, mining, and pharmaceutical industries.
- As police in New York and Washington DC prep in case of a public unrest if former President Donald Trump is indicted in a pornstar-hush money case, AI generated photos of him being arrested have stormed social media.
- While all the photos are fake, they raise questions on the societal effects of AI and the reproduction of the same photos – without any mention of AI - may be potentially harmful.
- Users too pointed out the dangers of a photo being misused especially when its possibly impossible to tell a real from a fake.
- The AI take-over also raises concerns over fake news ahead of the 2024 US Presidential elections and not every photo may be easily traced back to AI.
