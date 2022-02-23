English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Decoding the Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Activision may skip release of Call of Duty game in 2023: Report

    Activision has already announced a Call of Duty game for 2022, which follows 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard. This year’s Call of Duty title will be a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST


    Activision is skipping the launch of a new Call of Duty game in 2023. The next iteration of the popular first-person shooter is currently scheduled to release in 2022. However, the video game giant is delaying the 2023 version of the game to 2024.

    According to by Bloomberg, Activision is pushing the launch of the game, which is being developed by Call of Duty: Black Ops maker Treyarch. The report notes that a recent SEC filing says that last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard failed to meet Activision’s fourth-quarter projections.

    This is the first time in nearly two decades, 2005, without an annual mainline Call of Duty entry. Activision has already announced a Call of Duty game for 2022, which follows 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard. This year’s Call of Duty title will be a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

    Also Read | Call of Duty: Warzone now lets you give cheaters a taste of their own medicine

    Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier also notes that a new free-to-play online game will be available in 2023. He says it will be an addition to the “eventual release of Warzone 2”. Activision spokesperson Neil Wood said “We have an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year, and beyond. Reports of anything otherwise are incorrect. We look forward to sharing more details when the time is right.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

    Activision has come under increased scrutiny in recent times due to several sexual harassment lawsuits and labour protests from staffers. Microsoft struck a deal to acquire Activision for $68.7 billion that isn’t expected to close until sometime in 2023.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Activision #Call of Duty #gaming #Microsoft
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 03:21 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.