Activision may skip release of Call of Duty game in 2023: Report

Activision is skipping the launch of a new Call of Duty game in 2023. The next iteration of the popular first-person shooter is currently scheduled to release in 2022. However, the video game giant is delaying the 2023 version of the game to 2024.



SCOOP: For the first time in two decades, Call of Duty will skip a year. Activision has delayed 2023's game, made by Treyarch, to 2024, sources tell Bloomberg. It's a shocking move that will have a massive impact on the franchise and the industry. https://t.co/tiozvqB1cE

— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 22, 2022

According to by Bloomberg, Activision is pushing the launch of the game , which is being developed by Call of Duty: Black Ops maker Treyarch. The report notes that a recent SEC filing says that last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard failed to meet Activision’s fourth-quarter projections.

This is the first time in nearly two decades, 2005, without an annual mainline Call of Duty entry. Activision has already announced a Call of Duty game for 2022, which follows 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard. This year’s Call of Duty title will be a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Also Read | Call of Duty: Warzone now lets you give cheaters a taste of their own medicine

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier also notes that a new free-to-play online game will be available in 2023. He says it will be an addition to the “eventual release of Warzone 2”. Activision spokesperson Neil Wood said “We have an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year, and beyond. Reports of anything otherwise are incorrect. We look forward to sharing more details when the time is right.”

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Activision has come under increased scrutiny in recent times due to several sexual harassment lawsuits and labour protests from staffers. Microsoft struck a deal to acquire Activision for $68.7 billion that isn’t expected to close until sometime in 2023.