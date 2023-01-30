Acer Aspire 3 debuts as first laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor in India

Acer has launched a new laptop in its Aspire series in India. The Acer Aspire 3 debuts as the first laptop in India with the AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU, which is built on the 6nm process and uses AMD’s latest Zen 2 architecture.

Acer Aspire 3 Price in India

The Acer Aspire 3 price in India is set at Rs 47,990. Acer’s AMD Ryzen 7000 laptop can be purchase from Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Vijay Sales, Amazon India, and Acer stores pan India. Acer's new laptop under Rs 50,000 comes in a vibrant silver colour option.

Acer Aspire 3 Specifications

The new Acer Aspire 3 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7000 series processor with up to 4 cores and 8 threads. The laptop features an enhanced thermal system and additional 17 percent thermal capacity thanks to the improved 78 percent increase in fan surface area.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “Due to its combination of potent performance and affordable pricing, our Aspire series has consistently been a favourite among multitaskers looking for everyday performance. The Aspire 3 2023 edition has attractive design with a stylish metal cover that keeps it sophisticated without sacrificing performance thanks to the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor. Our deep partnership with AMD ensured we co-created one of the best everyday performance laptops in the market.”