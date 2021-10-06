Acer announces six new Windows 11 laptops in India: Everything you need to know

Microsoft recently announced Windows 11 in India and Acer is among the first brands to bring new laptops that will ship with the latest iteration of its PC operating system out of the box. The company has announced six new Windows 11 laptops in India, including the Acer Swift X, Swift 3, Aspire 3, Aspire 5, Spin 3, and Spin 5.

Acer Windows 11 Laptops Price in India

The Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) features a starting price of Rs 86,999, while the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) and Swift 3 (SF314-511) boasts a starting price of Rs 62,999. The more affordable Windows 11 laptops are the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) and Aspire 5, which are priced at Rs 55,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively. Lastly, the Acer Spin 3 (2021) and Acer Spin 5 (2021) feature a starting price of Rs 74,999 and Rs 99,999, respectively.

All the new Windows 11 Acer laptops will be available on Acer’s online store, Amazon, and Flipkart. They will also be available through offline retailers including Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance, among others.

Acer Windows 11 Laptops Specs

The new Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5600U Hexa-core processor and an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. You also get integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. The Swift X comes with 16GB of RAM and has 512GB of SSD storage. The notebook sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and 300 nits of brightness. The laptop is equipped with a 59Whr battery.

The Acer Swift 3 Windows 11 laptops arrive with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen 5000U series processors. The Acer Aspire 3 arrives with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor up to a Core i5-1135G7 processor. The Acer Aspire 5 is also equipped with up to an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Acer Spin 3 (2021) features 11Gen Intel processing hardware paired with the Iris Xe integrated graphics. It also comes with the Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 1.0. Acer Spin 5 (2021) is powered by the latest 11Gen Intel processors up to a Core i7 with the integrated Iris Xe graphics. It also features an integrated electromagnetic resonance (EMR) stylus which is designed for a natural writing experience.