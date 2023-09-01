5 ways AI will make planning your next vacation easier

How about AI generating a personalised virtual tour before your actual trip based on your interests?

A recent New York Times article notes, one day we’ll be stuffing all the information about our vacation plans into our phones, from destination to airfares to places to visit and the phone will spit out a perfect itinerary for you. With everyone talking about planning a vacation using ChatGPT, the day doesn’t seem far. If you know how to use ChatGPT or have a paid version, then it is just a simple process. But, it is not generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) alone that is making the noise in the travel industry, AI has a lot more to offer when it comes to planning your vacation. Here are five ways AI will make planning your next vacation easier:

1. Virtual trip before the actual trip

Virtual travel experiences have seen a surge in popularity since 2020 when COVID-19 raised its ugly head. Now, in the post-pandemic world, it is seeing a surge again. To sit in your home and take a virtual tour of the place you’re planning to go to on a vacation. This could be a 2D experience through videos or a 3D experience if a travel company provides you with an Augmented Reality or a Virtual Reality experience. Through VR headsets or AR apps, users could explore landmarks, streets, and attractions as if they were already there. AI could also generate personalised virtual tours based on a traveller's interests. For instance, if someone is keen on historical sites and local cuisine, the AI could simulate a tour of historical landmarks and offer virtual tastings of local dishes. Several reports have also shown a surge in the demand for virtual tours in the planning phase of the trip. Saumitra Singh, managing director at The Tigress Resort and Spa, Ranthambore, says, “Through the use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, individuals can now explore destinations from the comfort of their homes. This not only empowers tourists to make well-informed decisions but also amplifies their excitement and anticipation for the impending journey.”

2. ChatGPT to plan your trip

This is something everyone is talking about. The last time, I planned a vacation to Goa, I tried using ChatGPT to plan the trip. It asked me a couple of questions regarding the destination, travelling dates, travel companions, accommodation preferences, budget, activities I would like to do, and so on. After keying in the data, ChatGPT came up with probable suggestions in line with my taste and within minutes a trip was sorted. It almost felt like I didn’t need further assistance from a friend or a travel agent when I had AI to my rescue. According to MarketResearch.biz report, from $571.9 mn in 2022 to $2,919.5 mn in 2032, the market for generative AI in travel is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 18.2 per cent from 2023 to 2032.

The trend has been observed by industry insiders as well. Praveen Sharma, director of sales and marketing at Le Meridien Amritsar shares how ChatGPT has revolutionised the way they assist their guests in planning trips. “With its extensive knowledge and personalised recommendations, it's like having a knowledgeable virtual concierge available 24x7. Our guests can now receive destination insights, itinerary suggestions, and travel tips seamlessly, enhancing their overall experience and making their trip planning process smoother than ever before,” Sharma said. On the other hand, travel booking website ixiGo has come up with an AI trip planner which is a healthy mix of generative AI and chatbots. Rajnish Kumar, co-founder and group CPTO, ixigo says, “Our latest launch, AI-trip planner 'PLAN by ixigo', automates the trip planning process making it an enjoyable and stress-free experience. Advancements in AI-driven technologies have enabled a new level of personalisation in the travel industry and will play an increasingly important role in crafting unique travel experiences in the future."

3. Personalised recommendations to plan your trip

ChatGPT also provides personalised recommendations to plan your trip. If not ChatGPT, you can receive personalised recommendations from the travel companies themselves based on your search on their particular website. Another report showed that 83 per cent of travellers express a strong interest in receiving personalised recommendations. Singh, says, “In the era of personalised travel experiences, AI systems analyse tourists' past behaviour, preferences, and online activities to curate recommendations tailored to their interests. AI-powered platforms are becoming adept at crafting itineraries that resonate with individual travellers, rendering each vacation truly exceptional. Whether it's suggesting a hidden gem restaurant, a distinctive cultural event, or an outdoor escapade, these AI-driven platforms enrich the travel journey.”

4. Chat with chatbots before your vacation

Well, this trend has been there for a while. Many travel booking websites use chatbots to help you plan your vacation. Chatbots can assist in planning your vacation by providing recommendations, answering questions, and helping you make informed decisions. A 2018 study by Juniper Research predicted that chatbots were expected to save travel companies approximately $439 billion per year by 2023. A recent report, on the other hand, shows that travellers rely on chatbots for planning their vacations for these three reasons — empathy, responsiveness, and reliability. A friendly chatbot allows people to put their trust in it and share information. Reliability, however, fairly depends on the reliability of the company behind the chatbot. Saurav Chakraborty, founder of Travel Buddy, says, “AI and Chatbots are tools that put the customer in focus even more than before. There is an acute need to reduce the fragmented research that exists today and reduce the time taken to do the same. Chatbots driven by AI are the future as they will use the inputs given by users to feed them into the existing LLM and return a curated itinerary as per the need of the traveller. With more and more apps and less and less share of space on the device, this becomes critical to hand over the power to the traveller to customise their travel requirements as per their needs.”

5. AI-powered baggage tracking

Lost luggage can be a frustrating experience for travellers, but AI-powered baggage tracking solutions are helping to mitigate this issue by providing real-time monitoring and location updates for checked-in luggage. These systems employ RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) and IoT (Internet of Things) technology to track luggage in real-time, furnishing travellers with timely updates on the status of their belongings. Experts believe while the adoption of such solutions in India may face infrastructural and connectivity challenges, the evolving digital landscape indicates that AI-powered baggage tracking could eventually become a reality. “This would ensure a smoother and less stressful travel experience for all,” Singh says. Well, a couple of startups, in this space are already making noise and authorities are considering this solution in India. For example, the introduction of a personalised baggage tag named 'BAGG TRAX' at Delhi airport allows arriving passengers to track their checked-in luggage using radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. While the initiative has not been officially rolled out for all passengers, Delhi Airport has taken the lead in India by introducing this feature. Currently, during the pilot phase, the BAGG TRAX tags are being provided to a specific group of frequent flyers exclusively at Terminal 3.