World's most popular batteries in for a change with new carbon

The lithium-ion batteries that power most of our devices might soon haveanodes made out of a new organically synthesised porous carbon, calledOSPC – 1. Among other benefits, it could make the batteries safer, powerful,

and quicker to charge along with a longer-lasting charge.

As per a report by Phys.org, a research conducted by a team internationalscientists and led by the Lancaster University and Jilin University in China

announced the synthesis of OSPC – 1 in Angewandte Chemie, a peer-reviewed scientific journal. Apart from being used in the lithium-ion batteries which power our mobiles, laptops, etc., OSPC – 1 could also be used in space satellites, electric vehicles, etc.

Currently, graphite, a form of carbon, is used as an anode in these batteries.

After comparing the performance of OSPC – 1 with graphite, scientists found that the former could store twice as many lithium ions, thereby storing more power. Also, OSPC – 1 was found to store these ions twice as fast as graphite.

A big problem with the current lithium-ion batteries is the possibility ofexplosion. This is because lithium metal fibres called dendrites can form iflithium gets stuck on the surface of graphite. If these dendrites grow andreach the cathode, then they can short-circuit the battery, causing it to

explode. With OSPC – 1, there is no possibility of dendrites being formed.

The new carbon was also found to be much more long-lasting than graphite. Every time graphite is charged, it expands and contracts during discharge. This makes it susceptible to cracking. However, OSPC – 1 is less brittle and not prone to such weakness.

Dr Abbie Trewin, co-lead of the study said, “This new material, OSPC-1, is ahighly promising anode material for lithium-ion batteries with a high lithium capacity, an impressive charge and discharge rate capability, potential for a long lifespan, and for significantly improved safety performance. We believe OSPC-1 has great potential in those situations where failure could lead to loss of life or the loss of very expensive equipment in the case of satellites.”