MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsScience

Indian-American lead engineer in Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin jumps ship to Elon Musk's Space X

Nitin Arora was working on Blue Origin's landmark project to develop a moon lander designed to carry varying payloads to the lunar surface.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 06:01 PM IST
Passengers of the Blue Origin enter the capsule near Van Horn, Texas, on July 20, 2021 (File image: AP)

Passengers of the Blue Origin enter the capsule near Van Horn, Texas, on July 20, 2021 (File image: AP)

Nitin Arora, an Indian-American working as a lead engineer in Jeff Bezos' aerospace company Blue Origin, has jumped ship to rival Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Arora announced on LinkedIn on August 16 that he has parted ways with Blue Origin and looks forward to join SpaceX, which recently won a $2.9 billion contract from NASA to take its astronauts to the moon.

Arora's exit may emerge as a setback for Blue Origin as he was working on the company's landmark project to develop a moon lander designed to carry varying payloads to the lunar surface.

"Friday (August 13th) was my last day at BLUE ORIGIN. It was one hell of a ride working on the lunar program. Really honored that I got a chance to work with and lead incredibly smart, passionate people over last three years. Special thanks to everyone who I worked with daily. I will miss you all (sic)," Arora posted on LinkedIn.

"Next stop, SpaceX ! I am incredibly excited and looking forward to it (sic)," he added.

Close

Related stories

Blue Origin and SpaceX are locked in an intense battle as the aerospace sector widens for the private players.

The Bezos-led company on August 16 filed a suit against NASA over its decision to award a massive moon exploration contract to its competitor SpaceX.

Blue Origin said its lawsuit, filed with the US Court of Federal Claims , is "an attempt to remedy the flaws" in how the contract was awarded.

"We firmly believe that the issues identified in this procurement and its outcomes must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition, and ensure a safe return to the moon for America," the company said in a statement.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #aerospace #Blue Origin #Elon Musk #Jeff Bezos #NASA #Nitin Arora #SpaceX
first published: Aug 17, 2021 06:01 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.