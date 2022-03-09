Varanasi ADM to be removed by EC, say reports day after Akhilesh Yadav alleged EVM fraud

Representative image

The Election Commission will suspend NK Singh, the additional district magistrate of Varanasi, over the alleged violation of norms while transporting the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used for training purposes, reports said on March 9.

According to news agency ANI, the polling body has directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh to "initiate action against the erring officer" in the Varanasi EVMs matter.



Election Commission of India has directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh to initiate action against the erring officer in the Varanasi EVMs matter. According to an EC source ADM NK Singh is to be suspended.#UttarPradeshElections2022

As per an EC source, "ADM NK Singh is to be suspended", ANI tweeted.

The reports come a day after Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the state's primary opposition Samajwadi Party, alleged EVM fraud in a press conference. He had demanded the EC to launch an inquiry into the conduct of the authorities in Varanasi.

"Varanasi DM is transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates. EC should look into it," he had said.

"We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy," Akhilesh had added.

The SP supremo also raised questions at the exit polls, claiming that their projections are contradicting the ground realities. "It should be revealed that who are sponsoring such exit polls, and at what cost they are being provided to the news channels," Yadav said, adding that his party-led alliance will cross the 300 seat-mark.

"The SP is winning seats like Varanasi South and Ayodhya...the reporters on the ground are well aware of it," he added.

"Exit polls are creating a perception that the BJP is winning... I instruct our party workers to keep a constant vigil on the places where EVMs are kept," he further said.

The SP leader, citing his sources, alleged that the principal secretary to the chief minister was calling DMs "asking them to slow down counting wherever the BJP is losing".

"This election is the final fight for democracy. People need to be prepared to fight for democracy," he added.