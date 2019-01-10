App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Subramanian Swamy asks PM Narendra Modi to not remove CBI Director on basis of CVC report

Swamy came to the probe agency's headquarters to meet Verma, who resumed his duties on Wednesday. He told reporters that the CVC (Central Vigilance Commission) report was based on the version of another officer who gave a "false report".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said CBI Director Alok Verma cannot be removed merely on the basis of a CVC report, without the government hearing him.

He asked the prime minister to not to listen to "bogus legal brains" in the government who had given wrong advice and landed the government in such a situation.

Swamy came to the probe agency's headquarters to meet Verma, who resumed his duties on Wednesday. He told reporters that the CVC (Central Vigilance Commission) report was based on the version of another officer who gave a "false report".

"It has to be investigated. I dont think it can be done (Verma can be removed). If Verma is removed problem will get only worse not better. I would like the prime minister to take steps to see that this episode becomes history," Swamy said.

Swamy, however, said he was not at the probe agency's office regarding this issue.

Verma returned to his office after a 77-day exile following the Supreme Court setting aside a controversial government order divesting him of all powers, amidst unprecedented public spat with Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who was booked by the agency under corruption charges.

Verma and Asthana were sent on forced leave by the government, through two separate orders issued on October 23, 2018 late evening.

In its order Tuesday, the Supreme Court set aside Verma's forced leave but restrained him from taking any major policy decision till the CVC probe into corruption charges against him is over.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #Alok Verma #BJP #CBI #CVC report #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Subramanian Swamy

