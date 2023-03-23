Rahul Gandhi granted bail in 2019 defamation case; 2-year sentence suspended for 30 days

The Wayanad MP made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Surat District Court on March 23 sentenced senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case against him over his alleged 'Modi' surname remarks. The court later granted him bail, and stayed its order for a period of 30 days so that Gandhi can appeal in a higher court.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma, which held Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500, also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court, the Congress leader's lawyer Babu Mangukiya said, according to a PTI report.

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged 'how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?' remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

"I welcome the judgement of the court," Purnesh Modi told ANI after the verdict. The Wayanad MP made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it- Mahatma Gandhi," tweeted Gandhi after the verdict.



मेरा धर्म सत्य और अहिंसा पर आधारित है। सत्य मेरा भगवान है, अहिंसा उसे पाने का साधन। - महात्मा गांधी — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 23, 2023

Reacting to the verdict, Gandhi's sister and politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "My brother has never been afraid, nor will he ever be. Have lived speaking the truth, will continue to speak the truth. Will continue to raise the voice of the people of the country."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also said the party believes in the law and judiciary. "He has been granted bail. We knew from the beginning because they kept changing judges. We believe in law, judiciary and we will fight against this as per law," he said.