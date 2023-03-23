Live News: Pashtun activist at UN reveals Pakistan's links with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

English
    March 23, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST

    • March 23, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST

      Pashtun activist at UN reveals Pakistan's links with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

      The 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva was attended by a Pashtun political activist who exposed Pakistan's close ties with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
      In his intervention, Fazal-ur-Rehman Afridi said, as quoted by reports, "We would like to turn the council's attention towards a deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Pakistan having grave implications for the basic fundamental rights and lives of the Pashtun ethnic minority."
      "We express our concerns about the unannounced deal between the state of Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to hand over Ex-FATA to TTP to be ruled under Sharia Laws," he added.
      According to the agreement, about 44,000 TTP militants and their families will have to be resettled in KPK. All over Pakistan, Pashtuns, particularly the Pashtun Protection Movement, have protested against this deal and demonstrated their strong desire for peace.

