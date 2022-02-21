English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know history, Modi govt responded to all challenges posed by China: Amit Shah

    Gandhi on February 3 launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament over foreign policy, accusing him of "bringing China and Pakistan" together.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 21, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File image)

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File image)


    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 21 questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the latter’s knowledge about history with regard to Indo-China relations. Shah also accused Gandhi of breaking protocols to meet a Chinese delegation.

    Catch Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates here

    “Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know the history of this country. He doesn’t know what happened in 1962 and because of whom. The Narendra Modi government has given strong reply to every challenge posed by China,” Shah said in an interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

    Gandhi had on February 3, speaking in the Lok Sabha, launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on foreign policy, accusing him of "bringing China and Pakistan" together.

    "They (Centre) have brought China and Pakistan together against us. The nation is at risk from outside and inside and I don't like that. This worries me," Gandhi said.

    READ | Voting patterns can’t be termed polarisation, UP election not about Muslims or Hindus: Amit Shah

    Close

    Related stories

    Shah said Gandhi shouldn’t have made the statement in Parliament.

    “The Narendra Modi government has protected the borders and sovereignty of the country. I don’t think these kinds of statements about neighbouring countries should be made by any national leader. I want to ask him, you are saying all this in Parliament, but you break all protocols to meet a Chinese delegation. What do you discuss with them? Such statements show there is a dearth of serious politicians,” Shah added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #1962 India-China war #Amit Shah Interview #Congress leader Rahul Gandhi #Current Affairs #India #Politics
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 05:40 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.