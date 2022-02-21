Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know history, Modi govt responded to all challenges posed by China: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File image)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 21 questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the latter’s knowledge about history with regard to Indo-China relations. Shah also accused Gandhi of breaking protocols to meet a Chinese delegation.

“Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know the history of this country. He doesn’t know what happened in 1962 and because of whom. The Narendra Modi government has given strong reply to every challenge posed by China,” Shah said in an interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

Gandhi had on February 3, speaking in the Lok Sabha, launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on foreign policy, accusing him of "bringing China and Pakistan" together.

"They (Centre) have brought China and Pakistan together against us. The nation is at risk from outside and inside and I don't like that. This worries me," Gandhi said.

Shah said Gandhi shouldn’t have made the statement in Parliament.

“The Narendra Modi government has protected the borders and sovereignty of the country. I don’t think these kinds of statements about neighbouring countries should be made by any national leader. I want to ask him, you are saying all this in Parliament, but you break all protocols to meet a Chinese delegation. What do you discuss with them? Such statements show there is a dearth of serious politicians,” Shah added.