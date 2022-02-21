Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates | Sonia Gandhi hits out at PM Modi, CM Yogi, appeals to Raebareli to vote for Congress

Election 2022 Live Updates |
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on February 21 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks accusing the Samajwadi Party and Congress for sympathising with terrorists. “Even he knows that it’s not true. He is saying all this only because of polls. Why is there unemployment in Uttar Pradesh when many government posts are lying vacant? He should
talk only about relevant issues,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI. The Congress general secretary incharge of UP was campaigning in Chinhat area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Days after 38 convicts were sentenced to death in the Ahmedabad blasts of 2008, Prime Minister Modi had on February 20, addressing a rally in Hardoi, accused the Opposition of being soft on terror and singled out the Samajwadi Party (SP) for attack, linking its election symbol, the bicycle, to those used to plant some of the bombs then. The fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls
will be held on February 23. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal began his four-day Uttar Pradesh tour from February 21. Nearly 70 percent polling was recorded till 5 pm in the assembly elections in Punjab, while in the third of the seven phase polls in Uttar Pradesh, it was about 61 per cent, according to the Election Commission's Turnout App. Results for the assembly elections of Punjab
and Uttar Pradesh
will be declared on March 10 along with that of Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. While in Uttar Pradesh, as many as 627 candidates were in the fray in the third phase of the polls to the 403-member assembly, in Punjab, 1,304 candidates contested the elections.