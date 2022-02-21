English
    February 21, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST

    Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates | Sonia Gandhi hits out at PM Modi, CM Yogi, appeals to Raebareli to vote for Congress

    Assembly Election News Live Updates: | While in Uttar Pradesh, as many as 627 candidates were in the fray in the third phase of the polls to the 403-member assembly, in Punjab, 1,304 candidates contested the elections held on February 20

    Election 2022 Live Updates | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on February 21 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks accusing the Samajwadi Party and Congress for sympathising with terrorists. “Even he knows that it’s not true. He is saying all this only because of polls. Why is there unemployment in Uttar Pradesh when many government posts are lying vacant? He should
    talk only about relevant issues,” Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI. The Congress general secretary incharge of UP was campaigning in Chinhat area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Days after 38 convicts were sentenced to death in the Ahmedabad blasts of 2008, Prime Minister Modi had on February 20, addressing a rally in Hardoi, accused the Opposition of being soft on terror and singled out the Samajwadi Party (SP) for attack, linking its election symbol, the bicycle, to those used to plant some of the bombs then. The fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls will be held on February 23. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal began his four-day Uttar Pradesh tour from February 21. Nearly  70 percent polling was recorded till 5 pm in the assembly elections in Punjab, while in the third of the seven phase polls in Uttar Pradesh, it was about 61 per cent, according to the Election Commission's Turnout App. Results for the assembly elections of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be declared on March 10 along with that of Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. While in Uttar Pradesh, as many as 627 candidates were in the fray in the third phase of the polls to the 403-member assembly, in Punjab, 1,304 candidates contested the elections.
    • February 21, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST

       Election News 2022 Live Updates | UP polls: Sonia Gandhi appeals to people of Raebareli to vote for Congress candidates

      Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of meting out "step-motherly" treatment to Raebareli and urged people to vote for her party candidates in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing them of mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

      "It's going to be an important election because for the last five years you have seen a government which did nothing except divide people," Gandhi said during a virtual address on the last day of the poll campaign for fourth phase. Sonia Gandhi is an MP from Raebareli which goes to polls on February 23.

    • February 21, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST

      Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | In BJP’s vision of India one ideology, language superior to others, says Rahul Gandhi in Manipur

      Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on February 21 that there are two visions of India. “One, where states have the right to have their own language, culture and way of looking at themselves — which the Congress supports,” Gandhi said addressing a public meeting at Imphal’s Hapta Kangjeibung. “The other vision is the one which BJP has, the one which we fight, where one ideology, language and idea is superior to others. BJP comes to Manipur with this sense of superiority,” he added. Manipur is going to polls in two phases, February 28 and March 5. 

    • February 21, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

      Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | 141 candidates contesting Phase 4 of UP elections have serious criminical cases against them

      Out of 685 candidates contesting phase 4 of UP polls on February 23, as analyzed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), 185 (27%)  have declared criminal cases against themselves. Another 141(21%) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, according to the election watchdog. 

    • February 21, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

      Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE | Sonia Gandhi to address virtual rally in UP

      Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will be addressing a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh on February 21. The fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh election will take plase on February 23. 

       

    • February 21, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

      Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| What was the cost of Congress leader Sunil Jakhar's exit from electoral politics?
      Senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar's decision to retire from electoral politics after Rahul Gandhi on February 6 announced that the party would seek re-election in Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had surprised political analysts.
      A prominent Hindu leader from Punjab, the 68-year-old Jakhar has on several occasions said his religion came in the way of him getting the top job. Once in the running for the chief minister’s position following the ouster of Amarinder Singh, Jakhar has said he would continue with the Congress but his resignation may add to troubles for the party plagued by infighting in the state that votes on February 20. Read More

    • February 21, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Shivpal features in Samajwadi Party's new list of star campaigners
      In an indication of the closing of ranks within the Mulayam Singh Yadav clan, the Samajwadi Party has named ally Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav in the new list of star campaigners. The move comes close on the heel of the Mulayam clan hitting the campaign trail together for the former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in his Karhal Assembly constituency. 

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Shivpal features in Samajwadi Party's new list of star campaigners In an indication of the closing of ranks within the Mulayam Singh Yadav clan, the Samajwadi Party has named ally Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav in the new list of star campaigners. The move comes close on the heel of the Mulayam clan hitting the campaign trail together for the former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in his Karhal Assembly constituency. 
    • February 21, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| 90% Samajwadi Party candidates, 87% from BJP are crorepatis in UP phase-3 elections
      As many as 245 (39 percent) candidates contesting the Uttar Pradesh elections in the third phase have assets worth over Rs 1 crore, shows an analysis of the affidavits of 623 candidates by the Association for Democratic reforms (ADR). In all, 627 candidates are contesting in the third phase. ADR has not analysed the affidavits of four candidates because they were either incomplete or not properly scanned. Of the 58 Samajwadi Party candidates analysed by ADR, 52 (90 percent) are crorepatis. Read More
       

    • February 21, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| Priyanka Gandhi campaigns in Lucknow
      Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns in Chinhat area of Lucknow for ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The fourth phase of voting in Assembly elections will be held on February 23.

    • February 21, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates | EC restores number of star campaigners as COVID-19 cases wane
      Citing the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission Sunday restored the number of star campaigners a party can field for campaigning in the ongoing polls in five states. Now, recognised national and state parties can field a maximum of 40 star campaigners. Other parties which are registered but not recognised can now have 20 star campaigners. The Commission had in October 2020 reduced the number of star campaigners for recognised national and state parties from 40 to 30, as large gatherings were witnessed during campaigning in Bihar assembly elections and bypolls in several states amid the coronavirus pandemic.
      For unrecognised registered political parties, the maximum number of star campaigners was brought down to 15 from 20. … the numbers of both active and new COVID-19 cases are receding and the restrictions put in place both by the central government and state governments to check the spread of pandemic are being lifted gradually. Read More
       

    • February 21, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

      Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates | Priyanka Gandhi reiterates promise to waive off farm loans in UP if elected to power
      "Congress party's 19,000 workers went to jail in last one-and-a-half years, for you (public). Congress will waive off farmers' loans as in Chhattisgarh., bring electricity bills to half and empower women. We gave tickets to 40 percent women, and it doesn't matter if they win or lose. At least they're fighting," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in Raebareli.

    • February 21, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections LIVE| Arvind Kejriwal begins 4-day UP tour, will also visit Gorakhpur
      Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal begins his four-day Uttar Pradesh tour from Monday to drum up support for party candidates in the ongoing assembly polls, AAP office-bearers said. Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, will begin the tour with an address at a public meeting in the state capital's Qaisarbagh area. Kejriwal will also be visiting Barabanki and Prayagraj and Gorakhpur during the four-day visit and join various election-related programmes of the AAP. Kejriwal will be joined by the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh, and three-four MLAs from Delhi, where the party is in power. Read More

    • February 21, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

      UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE| A look at 10 key contests in the third phase of UP Elections
      Election for 59 assembly seats spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh are being held for the third phase. Polling will be held in districts including Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba. However, the third phase of polling has several hotseats like Karhal, Jaswantnagar, Kannauj Sadar and Sadabad. Read More
       

