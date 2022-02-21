Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates | Sonia Gandhi hits out at PM Modi, CM Yogi, appeals to Raebareli to vote for Congress

February 21, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST

Election News 2022 Live Updates | UP polls: Sonia Gandhi appeals to people of Raebareli to vote for Congress candidates

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of meting out "step-motherly" treatment to Raebareli and urged people to vote for her party candidates in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing them of mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's going to be an important election because for the last five years you have seen a government which did nothing except divide people," Gandhi said during a virtual address on the last day of the poll campaign for fourth phase. Sonia Gandhi is an MP from Raebareli which goes to polls on February 23.