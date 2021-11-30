Punjab polls | Amarinder Singh in talks with PM Modi, Amit Shah on alliance: Report

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on November 30 that he is in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on entering into a pre-poll alliance ahead of the Assembly elections, NDTV reported.

A day ago he had met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his official residence to discuss the Bill to repeal three contentious farm laws.

The miffed former Congress leader had stepped down from the position earlier this year over alleged "repeat humiliations" and floated his own party -- the Punjab Lok Congress.

Amarinder Singh, who led the Congress to a two-third majority victory in the 2017 polls, resigned as the chief minister in September following a bitter intraparty feud with Congress' Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

He is now gearing up to contest the upcoming 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from his family stronghold of Patiala.

The entry of Punjab Lok Congress, that is likely to formalise its alliance with the BJP, has turned the forthcoming assembly polls into a four-cornered battled.

Apart from the likely coalition between the Captain and the BJP, the ruling Congress is facing a challenge from traditional rival Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is the prime opposition group in the outgoing assembly.

The 117-seat Punjab assembly would go to polls in early 2022. While the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates, it is expected that the polls would be held around January-February.