Over 16 people arrested after alleged attack on Dilip Ghosh, EC seeks report within 24 hours

West Bengal's BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has alleged that he suffered injuries after Trinamool Congress activists attacked his car with bombs and bricks. (Image: Twitter/@DilipGhoshBJP)

In an action on a complaint of BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh that he was attacked by Trinamool Congress activists in Cooch Behar district of North Bengal, the Election Commission (EC) has asked the local administration to submit a report on the matter within 24 hours.

Ghosh on April 7 alleged that he suffered injuries after Trinamool Congress activists attacked his car with bombs and bricks. According to Ghosh, around 100 attacked his convoy.

More than 16 people have been arrested so far, reported CNN News18.

However, the ruling party has denied the charge.

Acting on the complaint of Ghosh, Bengal's ADG (Law and Order) has also asked Cooch Behar’s Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate to submit a report on the incident, said the report.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the Assembly Election 2021



State of democracy in Paschim Banga is pathetic. TMC goons carrying TMC flags hurled crude bombs on my vehicle and shattered my vehicle's window. They also assaulted multiple karyakartas of BJP and also vandalised multiple cars. Police men were seen retreating. pic.twitter.com/x7GlRvd0q0

— Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) April 7, 2021

According to Ghosh, his car's window glasses including the one on his side were smashed in the attack which took place at Sitalkuchi after a public meeting of his party. After breaking the glass, a brick hit him and he received injuries in the left hand, the BJP leader said.

Ghosh further claimed that the police did not act to prevent the attack on him and BJP supporters.

"If this is the situation, how can one expect free and fair polls in Cooch Behar, where people had voted for change in the 2019 Lok Sabha election," Ghosh said in a video message.

Cooch Behar district will go to polls in the fourth phase of assembly elections on April 10. The BJP won seven seats in North Bengal, including Cooch Behar, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh has said that the ruling party was not involved in the attack.