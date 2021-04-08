English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
auto refresh
April 08, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: EC issues notice to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over ‘Muslim vote split’ remark

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. The next phase of voting in West Bengal will happen on April 10. Catch the latest updates of the poll campaign here

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, three phases have concluded. The next phase will
take place on April 10. The election campaign and canvassing has continued there in full swing. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 08, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | BJP seeks to change history to suit its agenda: Mamata Banerjee

    Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP yesterday claiming that the party is out to change the history of several places to suit its agenda and will impose a totalitarian regime that will dictate what people should eat and how they should dress. Without naming Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee said that a good-looking man from Gujarat has predicted that the BJP will win 68-70 of the 91 seats that went to polls in the first three phases in the state, but actually, it will not get more than 25 seats. (PTI)

  • April 08, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | EC notice to Mamata Banerjee for alleged appeal to voters along communal lines during poll rally

    The Election Commission issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee yesterday for her alleged appeal to Muslim voters while campaigning in Hooghly to not allow their votes get split among different political parties. She has been asked to respond to the notice within the next 48 hours. The notice said the poll panel had received a complaint from a BJP delegation alleging that on April 3, Banerjee appealed to the Muslim voters not to let their votes get split among different political parties during the election rally at Tarakeshwar in Hooghly. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 08, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | EC transfers 3 district magistrates, two police officers

    Several officials, including three district magistrates, were transferred by the Election Commission yesterday, as per an order. Dakshin Dinajpur DM Nikhil Nirmal was replaced by C Murugan, as per the order issued by the EC. Enaur Rahman, the DM of Purba Bardhaman, was replaced by Shilpa Gaurisaria, it said. Anurag Shrivastva replaced Purnendu Kumar Maji as the DM of Paschim Bardhaman, it added. District magistrates are also the district election officers. The officers in charge of Regent Park and Basdroni police stations, both in the Tollygunge assembly constituency, were also transferred. Regent Park OC Mrinalkanti Mukherjee was sent to the Special Branch, while Basdroni OC Pratap Biswas was moved to the Kolkata Police's Detective Department, an official order said. Ram Thapa was made the new OC of Regent Park. Malay Basu was named the new OC of Basdroni, it added. Polling will be held in Tollygunge in the fourth phase on April 10. (PTI)

  • April 08, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Of states having polls, only Bengal reported violence: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

    Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury yesterday said that of the four states and one union territory where assembly elections were held, incidents of violence were reported only from West Bengal and the BJP and the TMC are responsible for it. Chowdhury, the West Bengal Congress president, however, told reporters that such incidents were fewer in West Bengal this time in the concluded three phases, thanks to the efforts of the Election Commission (EC).

  • April 08, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the campaigning for Assembly election 2021.

    It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, three phases have concluded.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.