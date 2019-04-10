App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know Your Leader | Chandrashekhar Azad: A revolutionary standing up for Dalit rights and taking on Modi in Varanasi

The emergence of Azad’s Bhim Army has piqued the other significant party which stands for Ambedkarite principles – Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party

Aakriti Handa @aakriti_handa
Chandrashekhar Azad (Image: Twitter/ @BhimArmyChief)
Chandrashekhar Azad (Image: Twitter/ @BhimArmyChief)
Whatsapp

For any Indian, the name Chandrashekhar Azad resonates with the 'Master of Disguise' revolutionary who fought for the freedom of the nation in the 1920s. He had shot himself with the last bullet in his gun during an encounter with the British on February 27, 1931, at Alfred Park in Allahabad.

Nearly five decades and 900 km away in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a boy with the same name was born, who grew up to an activist – a revolutionary – set out to empower Dalits and other backward sections of society.

This year, he has decided to lock horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his turf – Varanasi, a move which is certainly bold even if the odds are stacked against him.

Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’, along with Vinay Ratan Singh, started an organisation called the Bhim Army or the Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission. Even though Singh is the national president of the organisation, Azad is its most popular face.

related news

The Bhim Army

The Bhim Army, based out of Saharanpur, held a meeting for the first time on July 21, 2015, when Azad and Singh decided to start free-of-cost paathshalas (school) for children belonging to marginalised communities.

They set up their first paathshala in Fatehpur Bhado village in Saharanpur. As of today, the Bhim Army runs more than 350 such schools across Meerut, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur.

Azad was triggered to form the ‘army’ due to an unisolated incident of a Dalit student being beaten up by upper caste Thakurs in Saharanpur’s Chhutmalpur area for drinking water from a well. The administration’s apathy in response to such incidents was another factor that led to the formation of the Bhim Army.

Also Read | Battle for Benaras: David vs Goliath or just much ado about nothing?

In aiming at educating and empowering Dalits, propagating Ambedkarite values, quick redressal of atrocities against Dalits; the organisation considers itself social counter-movement to Brahmanical ideology.

Any Dalit between the ages of 18 and 25 can join the outfit. Most of the members belong to the Chamar community or its sub-caste Jatav. It is also open to Muslims.

What made Azad an icon amongst Dalits?

In 2015, Azad put up a board in his native village extolling his caste identity: “The Great Chamar of Dhadkauli Welcome You.”

Irked by this symbolic assertion, the dominant Thakurs smeared the board with black ink. This led to bouts of caste tension in the area.

In May 2017, Dalits had objected over the loud music played by Thakurs during a procession being carried out to honour Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap. This led to protests and riots during which one Thakur lost his life while 45 Dalit homes were set on fire.

Chandrashekhar Azad 11 (1)

Accused of fanning the flames during the protest, Azad was named in at least 24 FIRs by the state police. He evaded arrest for more than a month, during which time he gave interviews to the media from various hideouts. In early June 2017, he was arrested by the UP Police from Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh. He had a bounty of Rs 12,000 on his head. He was booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

What is his political relevance?   

The emergence of Azad’s Bhim Army has piqued the other significant party which stands for Ambedkarite principles – Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Most Dalit thinkers believe that the party appeared because of the BSP’s diversion from Dalit-centric issues despite being in political power. This sentiment also keeps the BSP on its toes.

For instance, recently Azad’s supporters thronged a joint rally of the BSP-SP-RLD in Deoband, wearing blue scarves, carrying Azad's posters, perpetuating the message of their leader – to join him in his fight against the BJP.

So jolted was Mayawati that BSP was asked to introduce her nephew Akash to the crowd to counter the message of the Bhim Army.

In addition, the Bhim Army surfaced when the Dalit voter was being pocketed by the BJP on account of BSP’s failure in addressing their issues. It came as a resistance from within the Dalit community.

However, what remains to be seen is whether the Bhim Army will transform into a larger social movement, a political party, or will remain a symbol of localised Dalit aggression.

Catch LIVE updates here
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 03:58 pm

tags #Bhim Army #Chandrashekhar Azad #dalits #General Elections 2019 #India #Know Your Leader #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Saharanpur #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Deepika Padukone confesses to being forever hungry, hubby Ranveer Sing ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

IPL 2019: Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason why the Shashtris want Vivek Agnih ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP Match at Wankhede: Mumbai Indi ...

The Netgear Nighthawk AX4 is the First Reasonably Affordable Wi-Fi 6 R ...

PM Modi Biopic: Kajal Aggarwal Gets Trolled for Supporting Vivek Obero ...

Warner Bros Taking Legal Action Against Donald Trump For Using Batman ...

Priyanka Gandhi Takes Selfies with Children in Father's 'Karmabhoomi' ...

How Chronic Stress Promotes Breast Cancer Development

How is Google Pay App Operating Without Authorisation, Delhi HC Asks R ...

Avengers Endgame Director Clarifies Why Captain Marvel's Look Changed ...

EC Initiates Probe on Outer Manipur BJP Candidate After Insurgent Grou ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 354 points lower, Nifty below 11,600; Bharti ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Motilal Oswal expects Nifty earnings growth of 7.5% in FY19

Emergence of BJP, Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, Sabarimala row ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In dry Ramda village of UP's Kairana, ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...

Champions League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent Manchester United f ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Samsung Galaxy A-series launch LIVE: Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40 expected a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.