K Chandrashekar Rao: Know the journey of the 'architect' of Telangana movement

He metamorphosed from being leader of the separate statehood agitation in 2001 to occupying the Chief Minister's chair in Telangana in 2014. Now, K Chandrashekar Rao is set to get the report card of his performance in the state.

The state of Telangana is going to vote in assembly elections for the first time on December 7, after being carved out of Andhra Pradesh. Counting is scheduled on December 11, along with Madhya Pradesh. Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

In 2014, Andhra Pradesh voted ahead of its bifurcation. The poll results declared Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, as the winner and his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as the largest party in Telangana region. The party secured majority by winning 63 of the 119 assembly seats in the region.

Known for his oratory skills with a mixture of Telugu and Urdu words, the leader was hailed as the tallest leader in Telangana and credited with achieving the separate state despite being the only Member of Parliament (MP) for his party in the then previous Lok Sabha (his MP colleague Vijayashanti turned a rebel following differences with him and joined the Congress days before the elections).

KCR, who once started movement for a separate state with only a handful of supporters, became the guide of the destiny of over 350 lakh Telangana people in his capacity as the first CM of the state.

In his tenure, before dissolving the assembly prematurely on September 6 this year, KCR introduced several policies in public interest.

He was, however, also criticised. From allegedly residing in the biggest and most expensive CM residence in the country to threatening remarks made against some journalists and dissolution of assembly, the CM has drawn flak at several points of his tenure.

As the 29th state is set to witness its first independent assembly elections, let's take a look at the journey of its first CM:

Early life

KCR was born to Raghava Rao and Venkatamma in a village named Chintamadaka in Medak district, Hyderabad on February 17, 1954.

He tied the knot with Shobha, daughter of freedom fighter J Keshava Rao, from Kodurpaaka, on April 23, 1969.

He has two children, both active in politics. His son KT Rama Rao is a legislator from Sirisilla, Karimnagar district, Telangana, while his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha is a Member of Parliament from Nizamabad, Telangana.

He completed his Masters in Telugu Literature from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

Political career

KCR started his career with the youth Congress party in Medak district under the leadership of Sanjay Gandhi in 1970.

In 1983, he became a member of the Telugu Desam Party led by NT Rama Rao. Contesting assembly elections from Siddipet, KCR emerged victorious for four consecutive terms between 1985 and 1999. He also served as the deputy speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly from 2000–2001.

Resigning from the TDP in 2001, KCR formed the TRS, a regional party with the aim to make an independent Telangana state.

KCR supported the UPA government led by Congress, but later withdrew its support citing the reason that UPA was not in a mood to give nod for separate Telangana state.

KCR kept on demanding separate statehood for Telangana region, including a hunger strike.

After formation of Telangana

KCR’s TRS emerged as the largest party in Assembly elections 2014 in Telangana region, held ahead of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014. The party came to power in the state and KCR appointed as the CM.