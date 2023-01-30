If good universities come in, competition will increase in our country: Delhi University VC Yogesh Singh

The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) draft regulations on ‘Setting up and Operation of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India’ has recently been cleared for the introduction. The UGC also took public comments and feedback over the regulations via email till January 18. The regulations were expected to be notified by the end of January, but the notification has not yet been made.

Over the next few months, the UGC is expected to reach out to Indian missions abroad to take the proposal forward and hold talks with ambassadors of various countries to apprise them of the regulations.

The implementation of the draft and the actual time it takes to bring universities to India may take time.

Talking to Moneycontrol on this issue, Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, Delhi University, said, “In education, no step can be catastrophic. We have to gradually implement things. I see at least two years for foreign universities to fully set up their campuses here. Even if a foreign university takes no time to make a decision to come here, it is the mobility of resources, identification of land, construction of infrastructure or say they tie up with a university, the process will take time.”

While some have reasoned against the move, Singh hailed the move, terming it a ‘welcome step’.

“We are opening our doors to some of the top 500 universities of the world. If good universities come, competition will increase in our country as well. This will also give our students better opportunities for education,” he said.

However, the professor pointed out some challenges that the universities may face in setting up shop in the country.

“Arranging the right faculty can be a challenge for them. They may not be able to transfer a good number of teachers from the parent institution. Some will come for a semester and others for a year. They will have to depend on teachers from our country. Thus, the first (challenge would be) the selection and identification of the right faculty,” the professor pointed out.

Then, location and fee structure that the universities choose, could be added challenges. “The location of a foreign university would matter a lot. They would prefer, I feel, to come into the metros. If they are able to find and establish good land in metros, their possibility of success will increase. But their fee structure will decide the kind of students they get. If their charges are high, while they will get students, several bright minds will actually not be able to join them. There will always be a fee issue if they want the bright minds of our country,” he said.

UGC has done well to allow more education providers and possibly expand the market for higher education within the country with a simple draft and easy set of rules. But it has not incentivized their entry. The draft rules clearly state that the universities should arrange for adequate physical infrastructure. Funding for this may pose a challenge for most universities.

“There is definitely a market here. But they will come if it seems feasible to them if it is to their advantage. For example, if GoI asks DU to open its campuses abroad, then the first question is who will fund us? Resources are an important consideration for this step,” said Singh.

‘No paradigm shift in education'

While the combination of the New Education Policy, along with the introduction of foreign universities, envisages a drastic change in India’s education system, Singh feels that this will not be enough to bring about a paradigm shift in India’s education scenario.

“The universities will themselves face a good number of challenges. If they come here, spend thousands of crores for the establishment of their infrastructure, advertise, and want to charge high fee vis-a-vis our IITs, IIMs, DU, et al, they may not get the brightest students. India has loads of affluent people, who have no dearth of money. So, they will never lack students, but the quality of students will be a challenge,” he said.

Nonetheless, addition of quality seats will be good for the students, said Singh. “Ours is a big country with crores of young minds. The Indian education system is currently unable to meet the expectations of the students, the reason being aspirants are and seats are fewer. So, if we can create quality seats in such foreign institutions, it will be very good for our country.”

Further adding on the Delhi University tying up with them, he said, “We already have 18 tie-ups going on with several foreign-based universities, but will not be looking to tie-up with those that enter India. We don’t need that. We are a very reputed university in our country. We already have tie-ups and joint programs. The MOUs signed are giving opportunities to our research students to go and work in their laboratories and vice-versa. Our focus is currently on research.”

Draft rules on no jeopardy to national interest crucial

The draft adds a clause that these foreign higher educational institutions shall not offer any such programme of study which jeopardises the national interest of India or the standards of higher education in India or be contrary to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency, or morality.